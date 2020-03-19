Dr. Oz sends production team home after employee tests tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, various posts revealed that Dr. Oz‘The show was just one of the few productions still broadcasting new episodes, however its traditional format has come to an end, Variety reported.

According to page six, after a member of the office staff tested positive for the virus, Dr. Oz and the producers of the popular daytime talk show were sent home. That said, the host of the series will continue to make new episodes, but the doctor will be working from home.

The daily talk show reportedly had its last day in the studio on Wednesday, today, which was announced shortly after the employee was diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, the employee worked in the office and had no contact with studio members, including the host.

Regardless, the studios decided to close the set for now as a precautionary measure. A source who spoke to Variety stated that the person who was diagnosed does not deal directly with Dr. Oz and has not been in the office since last week.

The last time Dr. Oz was in contact with the employee was in February, although they have spoken to each other on the phone several times in the past week. The man reportedly had a mild cough, but did not have any of the other symptoms.

Dr. Oz said it would be better to get out of the office and get tested. It turns out that the man was infected. According to Variety, Dr. Oz has been at the forefront of the medical community, urging citizens and viewers to be informed about the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, in an opinion piece for Variety last week, Dr. Oz stated that, for the first time, the entire world has been talking about the same problem with the same perception.

The aforementioned television show is not the only production that stops working normally amid the coronavirus scare. CBS News evacuated its New York City offices after four different people tested positive for the virus.



