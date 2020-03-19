DPS Carrollton Driver License Office 1 of 2 Employee with Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Two employees of the Texas Department of Public Safety tested positive for COVID-19.

One works at the Carrollton driver's license office. That employee was the last one in the office on Friday, March 13.

The other employee is from a recruiting office in Belton and was there on Monday, March 16.

%MINIFYHTMLc2e5b74acb9ea94651875320ebb3f99011% %MINIFYHTMLc2e5b74acb9ea94651875320ebb3f99012%

"Public safety is our primary concern, and the department will work with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases. DPS continues to follow guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ”DPS said in a press release Thursday night. .

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources