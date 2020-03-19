DoT request to seek 20-year AGR payment term gets cabinet approval – Latest news

The cabinet approved the telecoms department's statement seeking 20 years for operators to pay adjusted gross income (AGR), Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre reported to Parliament on Thursday.

The Supreme Court will hear the government's bailout plan to grant telecommunications companies a 20-year reimbursement period for AGR fees during the next scheduled hearing after two weeks.

"As a result of Cabinet approval, a request was filed with the Supreme Court of Hon & # 39; ble on March 16, 2020, requesting, among other things, permission from the Hon & # 39; ble Court for the licensees affected by the AGR judgment pay the unpaid or unpaid amount of previous assessed / calculated DoT installments in annual installments for 20 years, duly protecting the net present value of such installments using an 8 percent discount rate " , the state communications minister told Rajya Sabha in a written response.

The Supreme Court lashed out at Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other mobile phone operators on Wednesday for self-evaluating their outstanding telecom fees, saying they must pay past fees with interest and penalties, an estimated amount of Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

The trial court also criticized the telecommunications department (DoT) for allowing companies to reevaluate what they owed the government, and said its order, passed on October 24, 2019, on revenue to calculate fees was final. . .

A bank of Judge Arun Mishra, Judge S A Nazeer and Judge M R Shah declined to accept the Center's request to allow telecom companies to pay AGR fees in 20 years, saying the request will be resumed after two weeks.

"The 20-year term is not reasonable. Telecommunications companies have to settle all the quotas mentioned in the judgment," the bank said, adding that it had settled all AGR quotas after listening to the telecommunications companies and the government. he had fought for interests. and penalties.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Group's self-assessment of government quotas are a whopping Rs 82.300 crore below what the telecoms department calculated after the Supreme Court decision on AGR.

The telecommunications department (DoT), according to its own filing with the higher court seeking relief on payment tenure, has imposed the three companies' fees at Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

The estimated quotas by DoT for Bharti Airtel and Telenor were set at Rs 43.98 crore, while that of Vodafone Idea was Rs 58.254 crore, and the Tata Group of companies at Rs 16.798 crore outlined under & # 39; total DoT demand that incorporates CAG and special audit as in October 2019 & # 39 ;.

Faced with this, Bharti Group has calculated their shares at Rs 13,004 crore, Vodafone Idea at Rs 21,533 crore and Tata Group of companies at Rs 2,197 crore.

In total, AGR quotas calculated by the government for 16 entities add up to Rs 1.69 lakh crore, while self-assessments by telecommunications companies place their quotas at just Rs 37.176 crore.

These fees arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, confirmed the government's position on the inclusion of non-core business income in the calculation of the annual AGR of telecommunications companies, a part of which is paid as spectrum license and fee to the treasury.

The bank said it will convene the secretary and the DoT desk officer who allowed telecommunications companies to do a self-assessment of AGR fees.

