Donna from "Black Ink Crew,quot;: Ryan Hanry has a little P * nis!

The new season of VH1's hit show Black Ink Crew is heating up, and the beef between cast member Caesar and Ryan Henry from "Black Ink Crew: Chicago,quot; is not dying any time soon.

Last week, "Black Ink Crew: New York,quot; staff were shown a video of cast member Miss Kitty and arch enemy César Ryan, all huddled.

In the new episode, César discussed with Donna how "betrayed,quot; he feels for Miss Kitty. Well, Donna dropped a bomb. He was trying to make Caesar feel better, and so he spilled some tea on Ryan.

Donna said to Cesar: “If it makes you feel better, I heard that his penis was small. Like Bed-Stuy d ** small size. "

Cesar's cousin Teddy chimed in and chimed in: "You'll keep that kind of shit in the girl code."

Donna continued: “I know that increases your confidence a little more. You went to sit with Ryan and you look at him like he haha ​​had a baby, dammit.

Here are some photos from Ryan: