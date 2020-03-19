Doctor's Note: Pregnancy and Coronavirus | Maternal health

%MINIFYHTML80204465f3e6caf509baf15cb26e010211% %MINIFYHTML80204465f3e6caf509baf15cb26e010212%

Being pregnant can be a worrying time for any future mother, even when everything is fine.

They must avoid certain foods, no longer soft cheese and seafood, for example, their bodies are changing dramatically and their normal routines can often be affected.

%MINIFYHTML80204465f3e6caf509baf15cb26e010213% %MINIFYHTML80204465f3e6caf509baf15cb26e010214%

The United Kingdom is the latest in a series of countries to include pregnant women in the vulnerable group of people who recommend "distancing yourself socially,quot; to reduce their chances of contracting coronavirus. Understandably, many pregnant women and their families have been concerned and confused.

%MINIFYHTML80204465f3e6caf509baf15cb26e010215% %MINIFYHTML80204465f3e6caf509baf15cb26e010216%

The bottom line is that we do not yet know enough about how the new coronavirus disease COVID-19 affects pregnancy to draw definitive conclusions, but a small number of pregnant women have contracted the virus and enough is known for us to advise caution. additional for waiting women.

A weaker immune system.

Initially, it was thought that during pregnancy a woman's immune system weakens making her susceptible to infection. However, as with most things related to the human body, it is not that simple and the latest evidence suggests that a woman's immune system is in a state of flux during her pregnancy, where at some points it is not as aggressive as normal and sometimes not.

This variable immune status during pregnancy is vital to accommodate the developing baby, for different reasons at different stages of pregnancy. For example, in the early stages of pregnancy, the immune system has to adjust to allow the implantation of what is, after all, a foreign body. At other times, the immune system needs to be adjusted again, but in a different way, for example, when a woman's body is preparing for childbirth.

This, of course, is an overly simplified explanation, but the point is that having a fluctuating immune system puts you at greater risk for COVID-19 complications, such as breathing difficulties and even pneumonia.

The first thing to emphasize is that women should still attend all of their prenatal appointments in the hospital unless instructed otherwise by their doctor or midwife.

For now, there is no reason to change your birth plan, whatever it is, if you have one. A birth plan sets out what you expect for delivery, for example, whether you want to have your baby at home or in the hospital, and what type of pain relief you may want.

However, if you develop symptoms that are consistent with the coronavirus, a persistent dry cough, or a high temperature, you should isolate yourself and speak to your doctor or midwife.

Certainly, women who have other health conditions and are pregnant should be more vigilant and consider social distancing, if not self-isolation, during pregnancy. Women who develop diabetes, a condition known as gestational diabetes, as a result of their pregnancy should also be careful and limit social contact.

Being diagnosed with gestational diabetes already places you in a higher-risk pregnancy group, even without the coronavirus, because it increases your chances of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Also, high blood sugar levels over an extended period of time, the result of which gestational diabetes is not diagnosed and managed properly, can further weaken your immune system.

For healthy pregnant women, given the way their immune system strength varies during the trimesters, it would be wise to take precautionary measures and consider social distancing when possible.

Since many pregnant women live with partners and perhaps also have older children, the same advice applies: practice social distancing so as not to put your pregnant wife, mother, sister or aunt at risk.

This could include working from home (for those who can do this), reducing social contact, and avoiding crowded spaces.

A general tip for pregnant women to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and the best possible immunity is to follow a good diet rich in iron (dark green leafy vegetables, fish and eggs) and folic acid (beans, legumes, and green leafy vegetables ). A daily pregnancy-specific multivitamin tablet may also help.

Can I pass coronavirus to my baby?

One question my patients and their families constantly ask me is whether a pregnant woman who gets COVID-19 could pass it on to her developing baby.

In fact, there are many viral, bacterial, and fungal infections that can be passed to the baby during pregnancy, such as chickenpox, rubella, toxoplasmosis, hepatitis, and HIV.

However, this is not the case for all viruses: some are transmitted, others are not.

There is currently no evidence to suggest that the coronavirus can be transmitted to an unborn baby if the mother is infected.

A study published in The Lancet, the independent medical journal, that Following nine pregnant women who had tested positive for COVID-19 in China, they found that none of their babies tested positive for the virus at birth (it is worth noting that all babies were born by cesarean section). Although these numbers are small, they are promising.

There was also no evidence that the virus is present in the amniotic fluid of these women, which is the fluid that surrounds and cushions the baby during pregnancy, nor was there any evidence found in blood samples taken from the umbilical cord of each of the babies. . This would suggest that a normal vaginal delivery is safe, but we cannot yet give a definitive answer on this, as the numbers in the studies so far are very small.

All this would suggest that there is little evidence that babies contract the virus from their mothers during pregnancy.

Can I pass it on by breastfeeding?

However, it is less clear when it comes to breast milk; We still cannot draw any real conclusions about whether or not breast milk can carry the virus.

Some viruses, such as HIV or cytomegalovirus (CMV), are known to be transmitted in breast milk, but, so far, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be.

The current advice is for mothers who are virus-free to continue breastfeeding their babies but make sure to wash their hands well before feeding.

If the mother develops a fever or cough, then she should consider using a breast pump to express the milk and allow someone who is well to feed her baby until she feels better.

There is a lot of evidence that breast milk is good for your baby's immune system, and stopping it entirely can make them more susceptible to the virus.

As time passes and inevitably more pregnant women contract the virus, we will know more about how the virus behaves, but for now taking reasonable precautions (hand washing, social distancing, staying home, not having visitors) is what more sensible. Course of action.