Do you need a coronavirus test? Being rich and famous can help

Access has been uneven across the country, even as qualifying guidelines have been expanded and testing laboratories have expanded, from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to state health departments and then to private hospitals and laboratories.

In areas of the country where the virus has been slow to appear, people have been able to easily obtain evidence. But in New York, California, Washington State, and Massachusetts, where the virus has spread rapidly and the demand for evidence is higher, it is very difficult.

The New York City Department of Health has ordered doctors to only order tests for patients who need hospitalization. People with mild symptoms are told to be quarantined at home. Even health workers, at high risk of contracting the virus and passing it on, have had trouble getting tested.

In New Rochelle, a community in northern Manhattan where the virus has spread, an ill mother was told that she could not be tested because she had not been in a global "hot spot,quot;. In Boston, an employee of Biogen, a technology company where many dozens tested positive after a conference, was rejected because he had no symptoms. On Twitter, the hashtag #CDCWontTestMe has been around for weeks.

In the eyes of some doctors, prominent figures seemed to move in front of the line.

"As predicted, # COVID19 is exposing all social inequities," Dr. Uché Blackstock, an urgent care physician in Brooklyn, wrote on Twitter. "It is annoying to me 1] having to ration # COVID19 tests for my patients, then 2] I have to wait 5-7 days to get the results, when celebrities get easily tested and fast response times. "

Police chiefs across the country are increasingly concerned that they cannot obtain evidence.

"What is frustrating is to keep hearing that there are no test kits available, and my rank and file have to keep responding to service calls while professional athletes and movie stars get tested without even showing symptoms," Eddie Garcia said. The San Jose, California, police chief on a conference call with law enforcement officials across the country.