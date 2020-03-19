Disney + will launch in the UK with two episodes of "The Mandalorian" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLc2ba399d1b14648be87ff25caaae84a511% %MINIFYHTMLc2ba399d1b14648be87ff25caaae84a512%

Disney + will launch in Europe on March 24, and House Of Mouse is providing more details on what its launch list will look like when users log in for the first time.

Disney has confirmed that the streamer will debut 26 original series and movies in the UK, including The Mandalorian. The first two episodes of the Star Wars The spin-off will be available on launch day, while the third will launch on March 27.

Meanwhile, the first two episodes in the final season of Star Wars, the Clone Wars It will debut on March 24, with two episodes to be released every Friday, starting on March 27.

Disney + will cost £ 5.99 a month in Great Britain and 6.99 euros in Europe, where it will be sold in countries like Italy, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.