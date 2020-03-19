Disney suspends global weekend box office reports: Coronavirus – Deadline

Disney, which has had the # 1 movie for the past two weekends with Pixar & # 39; s Ahead, As the coronavirus crisis has gripped the nation and closed theaters across the country, it has announced that it will not report figures in the future.

While many will say, "Well, duh" since 4,933 domestic theaters are closed (representing 96% of the North American box office), ten countries only have partial closings (Bosnia / Herzegovina, Brazil, Columbia, Czech Republic, Japan, Serbia, South Korea, UK, Ukraine, and Vietnam), while nine countries impose capacity limitations (Australia, Croatia, Iceland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, and Slovenia). The rest of the world is closed, including the major markets in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The Up News Info heard that China could reopen next weekend, although it would be with the titles of the local catalog.

A statement issued by a company representative said: “Given the current large number of theater closings worldwide, Disney will suspend global weekend reporting for the time being. Wishing you and your families the best during these testing times and please be safe. "