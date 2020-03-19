Disney Outlines Business Risks, Plans to Raise New Cash – Deadline

In a couple of filings with the SEC on Thursday, Disney recorded a plan to raise new cash through the sale of debt securities or notes, and described the risks to its business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The outbreak of the new coronavirus (" COVID-19 ") and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our business in several ways, which should be considered in connection with an investment in the notes," the company said on its record shelf. of values.

He didn't say how much he plans to raise yet, but that the net proceeds from a sale would go to general corporate purposes. Companies from Comcast to Verizon and others are taking advantage of low interest rates to add cash in uncertain times.

In a separate 8K presentation, which companies use to report unscheduled material events or corporate changes, Disney explained those risks.

“We have closed our theme parks; We suspend our cruises and theatrical shows; delayed theatrical distribution of films both nationally and internationally; and experienced supply chain disruption and impacts on ad sales. In addition, there has been an interruption in the creation and availability of content that we trust for our various distribution routes, including the cancellation of certain sporting events and the closure of production of most film and television content, ”he said. .

He said he hopes that "the ultimate significance of the impact of these disruptions, including the extent of their adverse impact on our financial and operating results, will depend on the length of time such disruptions continue, which, in turn, will depend on the currently unknowable duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of government regulations that could be imposed in response to the pandemic. "

And warned of the possible ongoing post-pandemic disruption.

"Our businesses could also be affected if COVID-19 disruptions lead to changes in consumer behavior. The impact of COVID-19 in the capital markets could affect our cost of indebtedness. There are certain limitations to our ability to mitigate the adverse financial impact of these items, including the fixed costs of our theme park business. COVID-19 also makes it more difficult for management to estimate the future performance of our businesses, particularly in the short and medium term. ”

Disney has been hit on multiple fronts by pandemics, and major credit rating agencies, from S&P Global to Moody & # 39; s, have it on credit watch. Moody & # 39; s said earlier this week that he believes the conglomerate has enough cash and loan services to weather the crisis.