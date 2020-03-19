Dish is allowing major US operators to borrow spectrum during the quarantine data crisis

If the company keeps its word (and assuming the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint is successfully closed), Dish is poised to become a major player in the US mobile phone provider market. USA This year. But before any of that happens, Dish lends a hand to Verizon, AT,amp;T, and T-Mobile by allowing them to use some of its vast spectrum properties to shore up its 4G LTE networks. With millions of people staying indoors to help curb the new coronavirus outbreak, you can bet that phone use, on both the data and voice sides, is skyrocketing.

PC Mag has a breakdown of how Dish is distributing its unused spectrum over the next 60 days. Each provider is sourcing spectrum that can temporarily help strengthen their 4G LTE data network and increase speeds. In the case of AT,amp;T, Segan estimates that wireless customers could notice an increase of up to 20Mbps in data throughput while the spectrum loan is in effect.

%MINIFYHTML2be47279bb312941513ab7e52a66881c11% %MINIFYHTML2be47279bb312941513ab7e52a66881c12%

T-Mobile is also receiving significant momentum. On Sunday, the FCC granted the operator permission to use additional 600MHz spectrum that Dish, Comcast, NewLevel and several other companies made available for 60 days. "This temporary authority will help T-Mobile better serve customers who, like all of us, are making significant adjustments in their daily lives to minimize in-person interactions and delay the spread of COVID-19," said the president of the FCC, Ajit Pai, in a statement. Press release.

None of the major operators have suffered disruptions or disruptive downtime during the COVID-19 outbreak thus far, but it's good to see them beefing up their networks, even if possible. Yes, many of us rely heavily on Wi-Fi during these long days and nights at home; Broadband providers have agreed to withdraw their data limits and refrain from disconnecting customers for overdue bills.

But not everyone has reliable Wi-Fi, especially when multiple people are at home sharing it at the same time, and they may now be turning to their smartphones and mobile hotspot functionality to make work and voice calls at home. Any extra bit of spectrum is going to help there. US Cellular has also received additional spectrum in four US states. USA

Dish has often been criticized for monopolizing the spectrum and failing to put it to actual use, and even risked fines from the FCC for failing to build a real network. But that was before the company entered into the T-Mobile and Sprint deal and positioned itself as the fourth replacement "primary,quot; operator once the merger was complete. Earlier today, T-Mobile released a press release stating that the company remains prepared to close the merger with Sprint, even when financial markets are in crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. All the necessary US regulators have already approved it, and the two providers were victorious over a challenge from several US states.