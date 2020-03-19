Dillian Whyte should become WBC champion if there's 'a problem' with Tyson Fury after new claims about a failed drug test in 2015, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing news





Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion in February

Dillian Whyte should become the WBC heavyweight champion if there is "a problem,quot; with Tyson Fury after new claims about his failed drug test in 2015, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

the Mail on Sunday An alleged Fury team member agreed to pay a farmer, Martin Carefoot, £ 25,000 in exchange for signed testimony that Fury did not pass his 2015 drug test for eating wild boar.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren called the allegations "scandalous,quot; and said in a statement: "The farmer who made these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me that he had committed perjury by signing statements. under oath and lie.

"When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear up and contact UKAD. He decided not to speak to UKAD but to speak to a newspaper."

"How anyone can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We will leave this with UKAD for investigation and don't expect him to go any further."

But Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn believes Whyte should be monitoring the situation after his status as a mandatory WBC challenger was provisionally suspended by the WBC following claims of an adverse finding in a UKAD drug test.

Whyte's suspension was lifted by the WBC in December and he was subsequently readmitted as interim WBC champion.

Dillian Whyte is champion & # 39; interim & # 39; of the WBC and mandatory challenger for the Fury WBC belt

"As I understand it, UKAD will study it," said Hearn. Sky Sports. "I think the truth will come out.

"As I understand it, the key witness in the case came out and effectively changed his statements of what happened.

"I will let them deal with that. If I am now Dillian Whyte, I am seeing that situation, knowing that if there is a problem with Tyson Fury as world champion, I will become the WBC heavyweight world champion, because right now, he was suspended while an investigation was underway.

"It will be interesting to see how that unfolds."

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said Sky Sports: "The WBC does not act in gossip or media posts, unless a formal complaint is filed, then the WBC can intervene in any matter, and I am not specifically referring to this issue about Fury.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas

"When it comes to WBC, Fury has passed countless tests in the past two years when he's been fighting under the WBC umbrella."

"My personal opinion is that I would question the credibility of this alleged witness, since he came out and admitted having received money to tell lies!

"Tyson Fury is the WBC Heavyweight Champion and he has the full support of our organization."

the Mail on Sunday The report alleges that Fury's team offered to pay Carefoot £ 25,000 for lying about supplying Fury and his cousin Hughie with a boar and signing two witness statements confirming it.

the Mail on Sunday The report says: "The second included a line that read: & # 39; I supplied a variety of meat and animal offal to Team Fury, including wild boars and pigs. & # 39;. Carefoot now claims those statements, which are in the possession of The Mail on Sunday, they were lies ".

These statements, the Mail on Sunday The claims were forwarded to UK anti-doping investigators through their legal team. It is also alleged that Carefoot has not received the promised payment.

Dillian Whyte will face Alexander Povetkin on May 2

Tyson and Hughie Fury tested positive for nandrolone after their fights against Christian Hammer and Andriy Rudenko, respectively, in April 2015, although they were not charged until June 2016.

A UK anti-doping spokesman said Sky Sports over the weekend: "We will always review any potential evidence regarding any doping offense and take investigative action when necessary.

"If anyone has information that may be of interest to UKAD and their inquiries on any matter, we urge them to contact us."