Did Creflo Dollar create a cash application account to collect tithes during the coronavirus?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

There is a viral story circulating on all social media that popular pastor Creflo Dollar created a special "Cash Application,quot; account so that he can collect tithes during the coronavirus quarantine.

The article has been circulating and contains the following text:

Pastor Creflo Dollar is one of those leaders who will not allow the coronavirus outbreak to keep tithes away from his church. While church attendance is expected to decrease due to quarantines, Dollar wants to ensure that all of its parishioners pay their tithes from wherever they are.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here