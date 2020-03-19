Did Creflo Dollar create a cash application account to collect tithes during the coronavirus?

There is a viral story circulating on all social media that popular pastor Creflo Dollar created a special "Cash Application,quot; account so that he can collect tithes during the coronavirus quarantine.

The article has been circulating and contains the following text:

Pastor Creflo Dollar is one of those leaders who will not allow the coronavirus outbreak to keep tithes away from his church. While church attendance is expected to decrease due to quarantines, Dollar wants to ensure that all of its parishioners pay their tithes from wherever they are.

Also the article attributes this quote from Pastor Dollar:

“I understand the concerns about the coronavirus, but those concerns should not interfere with tithing in order to pay my bills at my mansion, luxury car fleet, and private jet. If I am fighting, no one will enter heaven. So pay your tithes so that I can shine properly while spreading the gospel, ”said Pastor Creflo Dollar.

Well the story is completely and 100% false. It originated from the satire website Kneegrownews.com that makes up fictional stories to laugh at.

MTO News contacted Creflo Dollarr Ministries to try to get a comment on this story, but received no response.