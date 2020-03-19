Devon Sawa responds to backlash over purchases in Los Angeles amid coronavirus crisis

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Final Destination & # 39; It previously generated negative reactions when it revealed that it came out of self-isolation during the epidemic to shop at Barnes and Noble.

Actor Devon Sawa She has responded to social media trolls after facing criticism for shopping at a Los Angeles bookstore instead of staying in self-isolation.

The "Final Destination" star has been sleeping at home with his wife and two children amid the global coronavirus pandemic, prompting authorities around the world to advise people to stay indoors. and avoid non-essential exits to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Los Angeles is one of the big cities put on a partial closure to encourage residents to participate in social estrangement, but Sawa visited Twitter on Tuesday, March 17 to document a trip to a Barnes & Noble bookstore, where she stumbled across other actors. Julia Roberts.

Confessing that he had been crashed, he tweeted, "I stayed in line with Julia Roberts at Barnes & Noble and wanted to tell her how amazing what we do is. But I didn't. I'm a great chicken (sic)."

Devon Sawa tweeted about being online with Julia Roberts.

However, supporters quickly attacked Sawa for risking his health, that of his family and that of others by unnecessarily exiting self-isolation, prompting the 41-year-old man to explain the reason for the impromptu visit.

"For people who were going to a non-essential store today," he started.

"My daughter's birthday is Saturday. We already canceled the party. Now (the vendors are not delivering the bed), Amazon cannot bring her gifts. I went to B&N to give her a gift."

Making it clear that he didn't care about the criticism, he added: "Fuck you too."

The actor of & # 39; Final Destination & # 39; responded to the backlash.

Sawa shares Scarlett, 3, and Hudson, 6, with his wife Dawni.

Meanwhile, the former teenage heartthrob celebrated the twentieth anniversary of his supernatural horror film "Final Destination" on Tuesday by joking about life imitating art.

He joked about making the movie scene in his real life.

"The final destination was launched 20 years ago today," he posted. "Remember that scene from the movie where I was quarantined in that cabin so death couldn't catch me? I'm fucking doing that now, in real life!"