Detroit Public Schools offer packed breakfast, lunch – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit Public Schools offer packed breakfasts and lunches where parents can stop, pick up, and take off.

Schools are closed but the kitchen is open.

%MINIFYHTMLe76b268f8cd1a07527b24b88e4bdc74a13% %MINIFYHTMLe76b268f8cd1a07527b24b88e4bdc74a14%

“I just woke up and thought about letting myself go to school. Get this little lunch, ”said Stephanie Dancy.

%MINIFYHTMLe76b268f8cd1a07527b24b88e4bdc74a15% %MINIFYHTMLe76b268f8cd1a07527b24b88e4bdc74a16%

The drive-thru at Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School remained busy Wednesday.

It is just one of 58 places offering free meals to students during break COVID-19.

"We are serving all parents, all students. Whether they are in charter schools, whether it is in private schools, if they send their children to other districts. We are serving everyone," said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent. from DPSCD.

Students will not just fill themselves with food, they can also feed their minds.

DPSCD developed K-8 learning packages for students to take home and review.

High school students will have access to online enrichment workbooks and courses.

"Yes! I love the homework pack. You know, then they won't think they're making it easy for them. Most kids have cell phones that they think are just going to be on their cell phones and talk to their friends and stuff well, so it's good to know that we have the home work packages, so they can still be working at home and working their brains, "Dancy said.

Grab and Go services are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. at 1 p.m. throughout the state shutdown.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.