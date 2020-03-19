Denver art museums offering virtual tours, art classes during coronavirus

As Denver residents confined to their homes rush into activities to complete their waking hours, cultural institutions and businesses are looking for ways to keep their eyes and wallets pointed at them.

Let Denver's creative industry come up with quick and cheap solutions to unexpected problems.

"Now we are trying to survive in a business that requires customer engagement," wrote Stacey Magennis, co-owner of Ceramics in the City, which offers take-out kits from $ 20 to $ 25 in the coronavirus era. "We are trying to keep our staff employed and pay the rent and we feel this is our best way to do it."

"We are also trying to limit the number of people entering the study, but we wanted to provide a fun, home-based activity for families," added Myla Neil, study manager for the 17-year-old East Colfax Avenue business. , By phone.

But what about art providers without a physical product? Museums, galleries, and studios, which generally rely on in-person visits to function, cannot do exactly the same. As a result, more and more virtual tours and videos are being prepared, such as the Capitol Hill Molly Brown House Museum or the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities (which will launch new digital products next week), which offer not only distraction but participation and learning.

"We see the museum as something alive and breathable that allows you to express your curiosity and sense of adventure," said Nora Burnett Abrams, director of Mark G. Falcone at the Denver Museum of Contemporary Art. “We try to reach those notes with the experience of coming to the building, but also digitally. In both cases, we want people to be exposed to something new. "

MCA Denver staff have been meeting every day for the past two weeks to come up with ideas that reinforce the institution as more than just its building, which was slated to close anyway next month as it prepares new exhibits.

While MCA Denver's $ 6 million endowment will allow your home at 1485 Delgany St., and the employees who run it, to remain safely inactive for a time, the loss of even a portion of its 118,000 annual visitors still remains. will affect. Admission receipts represent 25 to 30 percent of MCA Denver's annual budget, Abrams said.

Virtual meetings, Instagram photo-sharing contests, self-care seminars, and other themed activities can keep the MCA Denver audience creatively busy while feeling connected to something bigger. All are being developed for the coming weeks, as well as a possible digital artist-in-residence program.

"We were in close contact with the Denver Museum of Art and the Clyfford Still Museum last week when we considered the decision to close," Abrams said, noting that he believes collaboration will become increasingly common as institutions look forward to the closings. "There has been a lot of additional communication about us all coming together for a project, although it is too early to say what."

Suffice it to say that Denver residents will pay attention. For now, here are some remote deals from area art providers.

Denver museum of art

In the midst of completing a $ 150 million construction project, the Denver Museum of Art plans to remain silent until March 31, when it will reevaluate its programming and plans. In the meantime, she's promoting a Creativity Resources page that is typically aimed at teachers and students at home that contains dozens of free videos and artist talks, as well as lesson plans for creative writing and social studies. Users can search by age group, lesson type, and other criteria at denverartmuseum.org/creativity-resource.

MCA Denver

From the folks who brought you the Mixed Taste lecture and cocktail series and the Octopus Initiative art loan program comes the weekly #LetsMCA challenge. On Tuesday, the Denver Museum of Contemporary Art used social media to encourage people to set a timer for 30 minutes and draw, collage, photograph, paint or animate a project. Once completed, they could post a photo or video to Instagram with the hashtag #LetsMCA, which would then be shared by MCA to its more than 50,000 followers. Watch for more weekly challenges and ideas at facebook.com/museumofcontemporaryartdenver.

Kirkland museum

It's a shame that this museum, dedicated to artist Vance Kirkland and other fine and decorative artists, is closed, as its new building (as of 2018) at 1201 Bannock St. is a big part of its charm. Still, you can try it out from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone by visiting the website for a 360-degree virtual tour that includes examples of its unique salon-style displays and vignettes that highlight a mix of aesthetically beautiful and practical. . kirklandmuseum.org

Clyfford Still Museum

The nation's only museum dedicated to the abstract expressionist legend Clyfford Still has made 2,533 works available in digital format on its website, which can be searched by color, type, date, place of creation, material and whether or not it was the sight in the institution of the Golden Triangle area. collection.clyffordstillmuseum.org

Black cube

Consider this as the promise of more content, with an immediate benefit to artists: The "nomadic,quot; and forward-looking museum Black Cube this week asked artists to submit videos in an effort to funnel some money into creatives who work. Ten artists will be selected from the submissions to receive $ 200 each, while the videos will be featured on the Black Cube Vimeo channel. The money comes from an emergency grant from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and an equivalent donation from Leslie and J Kent Miller, Black Cube said in a press release. The deadline is April 10 at 11:59 p.m., and the winners will be announced on April 14 through a newsletter and an explosion on social media. Shipping guidelines and an online shipping form can be found at blackcube.art.

Future Arts Foundation

Along with Boulder & # 39; s Tinker Studios, the Future Arts Foundation is promoting free online art classes for all ages to keep their hands busy, and to route donations to Tinker and FAF, which like many others have been forced to close. and cancel all your art. classes, festivals and other programming. Visit fafcolorado.org to donate or Tinker's YouTube page (bit.ly/3d8QsNW) to follow the daily videos.

Denver Arts & Venues

As city-owned venues such as the Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Colorado Convention Center stopped organizing events, Denver Arts & Venues has focused on helping artists without jobs and keeping families busy. The 2019 Youth One Book, One Denver "Cardboard Kingdom,quot; selection and its kid-friendly activity kit now seem especially relevant, featuring creative crafts, dozens of printable cutouts, and home ideas designed to spark the imagination with household supplies. It is available for free in Events and Programs at artsandvenuesdenver.com.

Are you a non-profit organization or an art company with a creative offer? Send an email to [email protected] to be considered for an upcoming story.

