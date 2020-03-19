Dee Snider assures that her daughter is safe despite not being able to leave Peru

%MINIFYHTML6c0e67c04a78d124a33d80089f04450211% %MINIFYHTML6c0e67c04a78d124a33d80089f04450212%

Three days after the South American country issued the border closure, the Twisted Sister leader shares his thoughts on Americans trapped in foreign countries amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Rocker Dee Snider He is concerned about his daughter after revealing that she is among several hundred Americans trapped in Peru after officials closed their borders in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

the Evil sister Star went to Instagram on Wednesday (March 18), three days after Peru's President Martin Vizcarra issued a 15-day national state of emergency and border closure, and confessed that he has no idea when his daughter, Cheyenne, you can go.

"These are really difficult times for everyone around the world …" he said in a video he posted. "There are literally thousands of US citizens trapped in foreign countries under quarantine and are not allowed to return to their homes."

"I know this because my daughter, Cheyenne, is one of the more than 800 trapped in Peru at the moment. The borders have been closed. There are no flights departing, and they are not allowed to leave. And while my daughter is safe in this time, she is in a remote part of Peru. "

Snider insisted that his daughter will be fine because she has the financial means to survive in an indefinite confinement, but many Americans trapped abroad are not so lucky.

"They are all tourists," he added. "They are all visitors. Most of them were on vacation, or trips, or trips, encouraged by foreign countries to come visit us. They did, and now they are locked up. And my daughter, as I said, is safe, but we have to do better. We have to help ours. "

"I understand that we need to be quarantined; I understand that we need to protect our borders; but we should be able to be quarantined within our own countries. And foreign countries should be doing everything possible to help foreigners get out of their countries." . and back home so they can be with their loved ones during these difficult times. "

According to CNN, officials at the US embassy. USA They have issued guidelines for US citizens who have been unable to reschedule their flights outside of Peru, urging them to organize accommodation during the quarantine period, monitor the embassy website, and register with airline staff. for updated information

"The well-being and safety of American citizens is our top priority," a statement said.