Daytime Emmy 2020 Ceremony Canceled Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said Thursday that its 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled for June in Pasadena has been canceled.

"Given our concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena next June," NATAS President Terry O & # 39; Reilly said today. "Since there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing daily, almost every hour, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television right now."

The move comes after NATAS announced it would postpone its annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards and its Sports Emmy Awards due to the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLe5af97b6ca93113ff44fafbf3b5c640c15% %MINIFYHTMLe5af97b6ca93113ff44fafbf3b5c640c16%

Daytime Emmy Awards CEO Brent Stanton said, when it comes to the annual awards, “the review continues and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas on how to better recognize the winners later this year and will share more details in the coming weeks. ”

NATAS was in the midst of some daytime Emmy renewals. The upcoming ceremony will be divided into three separate shows June 12-14 at the Pasadena Civic Center, as well as the two-night Primetime Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys.

"These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day, the health and safety of our event attendees and staff must remain our primary concern," NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said of the decision today. "We are closely monitoring the guidance of public health authorities, seeking feedback from our award communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context."