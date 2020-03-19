David Beckham and more stars participating in #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Who do you stay at home for? That's exactly what the stars like David Beckham Y Eva Longoria They are responding, thanks to a social media campaign that encourages everyone to share why they are socially estranged in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Bacon He launched the initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a blatant twist on the eponymous concept that we are all "six degrees,quot; away from each other.

"So if you're home like me too, post a video or photo with a sign like mine telling you who you're staying at home and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so that can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more people are involved, the better, because we are all connected to various degrees (Trust me, I know!), "shared the actor online.

It didn't take long for Hollywood to get involved in the movement, and its posts could inspire you to do the same.