Darius Slay rips Matt Patricia after switching to Eagles, says he doesn't respect the Lions coach

Darius Slay is thrilled to end the Lions after spending seven years in Detroit.

The Pro Bowl cornerback was traded to Philadelphia on Thursday and he immediately released himself over Lions coach Matt Patricia, detailing a relationship he deemed unfair and toxic.

Patricia has been at the helm of Detroit since 2018, joining the organization after serving as the Patriots' defensive coordinator. Apparently, his methods did not fit Slay well.

"I didn't have as much respect for Matty P as a person," Slay told WJR radio station. "It was difficult for me to play for him. That was it."

Slay went on to detail a particular case in which Patricia insulted her playing skills to her face. The cornerback was told that he should not train with his best teammates because he was not at their level. However, he is considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL, recording 19 interceptions in the past six seasons.

"He said he wasn't elite," said Slay. "He said he didn't have to work with Richard Sherman and (Aqib) Talib because he wasn't elite, and those guys are in the elite category and I am. Just fine."

Slay signed a three-year, $ 50 million contract extension with the Eagles shortly after being treated by the Lions on Thursday, a sign that he is ready to move into his new home. He arrives at a coaching staff led by Doug Pederson, whose team smashed Patricia's New England defense in Super Bowl 52.