Darius Slay Lions traded to Philadelphia – Up News Info Detroit

The Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay with the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the defense's remarkable seven-year season in Detroit.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Darius Slay # 23 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the exchange Thursday and that Slay agreed to a three-year, $ 50 million extension with Philadelphia. The Lions selected Slay 36 overall in 2013, and earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Slay wanted a new contract before last season and did not attend Detroit's mandatory minicamp. He ended up reporting to training camp and played well enough to earn a third Pro Bowl nod.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 3: Darius Slay of the Detroit Lions, his mother Stephanie Lowe, and Chunky Soup of Campbell provide a Thanksgiving feast for firefighters and policemen on October 3, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Campbell’s Chunky)

Still, if there were doubts about Slay's wishes for the future, they seemed to dissipate on Wednesday night after ESPN reported that Detroit had struck a deal with cornerback Desmond Trufant. Slay tweeted that he wanted to get out.

"Congratulations to my boy !!!! I hope that speeds up my business process! ”Said the tweet.

Slay has 19 interceptions in his NFL career, including two last season.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 3: Darius Slay # 23 of the Detroit Lions warms up during pregame warm-ups prior to the start of his game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on November 3, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

The Lions will reportedly receive 2020 draft picks in the third and fifth rounds of Slay.

