Darius Slay Lions traded to Philadelphia – Up News Info Detroit

The Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay with the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the defense's remarkable seven-year season in Detroit.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the exchange Thursday and that Slay agreed to a three-year, $ 50 million extension with Philadelphia. The Lions selected Slay 36 overall in 2013, and earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Slay wanted a new contract before last season and did not attend Detroit's mandatory minicamp. He ended up reporting to training camp and played well enough to earn a third Pro Bowl nod.

Still, if there were doubts about Slay's wishes for the future, they seemed to dissipate on Wednesday night after ESPN reported that Detroit had struck a deal with cornerback Desmond Trufant. Slay tweeted that he wanted to get out.

"Congratulations to my boy !!!! I hope that speeds up my business process! ”Said the tweet.

Slay has 19 interceptions in his NFL career, including two last season.

The Lions will reportedly receive 2020 draft picks in the third and fifth rounds of Slay.