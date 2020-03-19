Daniel Dae Kim reminds Millennials of the severity of the coronavirus after a positive diagnosis

%MINIFYHTMLf51b2646b0b69fd083e85dd440717f3111% %MINIFYHTMLf51b2646b0b69fd083e85dd440717f3112%

WENN / Avalon

The actor from & # 39; Hawaii Five-O & # 39; reveals that he scored positive for COVID-19 after returning home from New York City, where he had been filming the medical drama & # 39; New Amsterdam & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

"Hawaii Five-0"Y"Lost"star Daniel Dae Kim has become the latest star to test positive for coronavirus.

The actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 18 and a day later he went to social networks to reveal that he had become a victim of the pandemic that swept the world.

%MINIFYHTMLf51b2646b0b69fd083e85dd440717f3113% %MINIFYHTMLf51b2646b0b69fd083e85dd440717f3114%

"It looks like I'll be fine, but I wanted to (share) my trip with you in hopes that you find it informative or useful," he wrote. "I hope everyone stays safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

%MINIFYHTMLf51b2646b0b69fd083e85dd440717f3115% %MINIFYHTMLf51b2646b0b69fd083e85dd440717f3116%

In an accompanying video, the 51-year-old man revealed that he was evaluated in Hawaii after returning to the islands from New York City, where he had been filming a medical drama. "New Amsterdam"

"For everyone out there, especially teens and millennials who think this is not serious, know that it is," said Daniel. "And if you treat this carelessly, you can be life threatening for millions of people, including loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, follow the guidelines: social distance, self-isolation, stop touching your face and of course wash your hands. "

<br />

Daniel joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and ex Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko among the stars that tested positive for COVID-19.