Dan McDermott Named President of AMC Original Programming, David Beck Joins as EVP – Deadline

AMC Networks Entertainment Group has chosen industry veteran Dan McDermott, most recently head of the scripted TV association of Lionsgate and BBC Studios, as president of original programming and co-president of AMC Studios. Fill the void left by the August departure of David Madden, who stepped out as Chairman of Programming for the AMC Entertainment Networks Group and AMC Studios in the midst of a restructuring when AMC Studios joined the company's Entertainment Networks Group led by Sarah Barnett , President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

McDermott will serve as co-president of AMC Studios alongside Stefan Reinhardt, who oversees business operations and studio production. Both report to Barnett.

Also joining AMC Networks is David Beck, the latest strategy and operations EVP at WarnerMedia. He has been named EVP and head of programming strategy and business operations. Beck also informs Barnett.

“These two outstanding leaders come when we redesign our company to put our passionate audience and premium content at the center of our operations. No one can prosper in our fast-moving industry today without an agile structure and exceptional teams led by outstanding people, that's what we are building at AMC Networks, "said Barnett.

McDermott will be based in Los Angeles and will oversee content creation through the Entertainment Group's network brands, including AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV, as well as AMC Studios.

He will lead an executive team that will include Ben Davis, scripted programming EVP for AMC Studios and, for Entertainment Group, Kristin Jones, international programming EVP and programming innovation, Susie Fitzgerald, scripted programming EVP and Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction and alternative programming.

After a decade working as a writer and partner at Di Bonaventura Pictures Television, McDermott returned to the executive ranks of television in May 2019 when he was chosen to head the BBC Studios and Lionsgate television association. Under his leadership, the association had a very strong first development cycle with a series of sales, which resulted in the Deadline’s Overachievers 2020 Pilot Season Pilot List with two pilot orders, This country and CBS " Ghosts. Success made McDermott a hot product; had been mentioned for multiple network executive jobs in the past few months.

Prior to his role at Lionsgate and BBC Studios, McDermott was a producer, writer, and partner for Di Bonaventura Pictures Television. He previously worked at Fox and was the first television president of DreamWorks, overseeing shows such as Spin City and Freaks and Geeks.

Beck will lead the linear and digital programming strategy, programming and acquisitions group, digital content and operations for AVD, TVE and AMC Premiere, as well as oversight of functional and brand areas at AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. He will lead Gregory Ainsworth, senior vice president of operations and strategy, Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America, and Blake Callaway, executive director of IFC and SundanceTV.

Prior to his most recent tenure with WarnerMedia, Beck was chief strategy officer and director of entrepreneurship at TNT and TBS Networks. Before that, he was co-founder and managing partner of BRaVe Ventures, a media and technology consulting and investment firm. Early in his career, he held senior positions at Univision Communications.