Dallas Police Department confirms first positive case of coronavirus in officer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas Police Department confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case within the department.

The officer working for the Northeast Patrol tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Authorities said the individual has been isolated and is currently doing well.

Three coworkers, who had close contact with the officer, are currently under quarantine as a precaution.

DPD said they are working with the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services on any other necessary steps that need to be taken.

Meanwhile, one of the city's contractors has been notified and started disinfecting the building for the well-being of all the other officers currently using the space.

“Every possible measure is being taken to protect officers and mitigate the spread of the virus. DPD has issued 3,200 bottles of 60% or more alcohol-based hand sanitizer as well as 6,000 glove boxes. Cleaning and disinfection measures have been increased, particularly in common areas such as main entrances, bathrooms, elevators. Officers also received commercial cleaning and disinfection products for their vehicles. "

The department said that while they know some of their officers will contract the virus, DPD is prepared to tackle the problem with "sound medical advice from our experts, as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe."

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.