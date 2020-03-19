Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa talks about the challenges of student education during the coronavirus shutdown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The director of Dallas public schools promised the Dallas City Council Wednesday that the district will still be able to feed and educate thousands of children affected by the closure of the coronavirus-related schools announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa also said he was heartbroken to learn that a Dallas ISD student was infected with COVID-19.

That student is going to J.L. Long and is recovering at home.

Hinojosa faced some tough questions from city council members about how so many students without internet access at home will be able to continue learning outside of the classroom.

There are 160,000 students and 230 schools at DISD.

The Superintendent said it is not yet clear when or if they will be able to return before the end of the school year or if it will affect graduation ceremonies.

Hinojosa told the council that employees are not known to have the coronavirus and that classmates who had contact with the infected student are being examined.

The main concern is continuing education at home, since it is estimated that 40% of students lack access to the Internet.

Hinojosa says he is working to get purchased or donated WiFi devices to solve the problem.

"There are solutions with access points," said Hinojosa. "We have several access points. We will ask that others be donated. If people want to help, that would be a great solution. "

All high school campuses will be open from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m. for students to receive three days of meals and lesson plans.

Ninety percent of DISD students are economically disadvantaged and dependent on meals, which are as high a priority as Hinojosa says as the lessons are planned.

