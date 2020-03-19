Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a hilarious response after learning that he is having a second child

Another Earnhardt is on the way.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, announced that they are expecting the birth of their second child on Wednesday.

The couple's first child, Isla, made the announcement on Instagram.

"I'm going to be a sister," Isla exclaimed in the post along with the caption: "Isla has some news! #Gonbabeaseester."

In the next Instagram post, Amy films Dale Jr. learning about her second pregnancy. She begins the video by asking him to read Isla's shirt, which he says is going to be a sister.

Her reaction was pure and hilarious.

"Amazing super sister," read Dale Jr. "What ?!"

So the video gets even better.

"How do you know it's a girl?" he asked in amazement.

"She's a sister either way," Amy laughed.

"Oh she is the girl!" Dale Jr. said after realizing his mistake. "Really? My God!"

After the video was released, Dale Jr. replied, "I was surprised and confused that I was very happy."

Isla was born in April 2018, just a few months after Earnhardt retired from full-time racing and joined NBC Sports as a color analyst for his NASCAR broadcasts.