Cynthia Bailey takes a walk with Mike Hill and addresses fans during this stressful crisis – Watch the video

Cynthia Bailey is together with Mike Hill, and they are taking a walk outside just to get some exercise. She said they are having a power walk on such a beautiful day outside.

He also told his followers that this would all happen, and Mike says there is nothing we can do as it is the will of God.

‘STAY CONNECTED, ACTIVE AND SAFE😷🙏🏽😘 Mike and I always try to make night appointments at least once a week and due to the #coronavirus pandemic and social estrangement our new night date looks like this. I don't remember the last time we went for a walk together. Wait! I don't think we were out for a walk together. @itsmikehill and I took a walk around the neighborhood this morning to get out of the house and exercise our bodies and our minds. It felt good just to talk, hold hands, and get some fresh air. I highly recommend❤️ # coronavirus #coronacation #CHill, "she captioned her post.

Someone said, "It's in the air, where are your masks?" And a follower posted this: "in the air, that is, if you're around positive people, sneezing and coughing, airing them."

Someone else said, "No, my dear, that droplet six feet away stays in the air for hours long after the infected person is gone."

One commenter said: honest I honestly think they are not sure or they are not telling us because of lack of resources. I am also a registered nurse. I work for the Department of Health and Environmental Control and a local nursing home. I saw the Red Table clip speak. To tell the truth, there is not enough negative pressure space. I wonder if the newly built building in China is a completely negative pressure! 🤔 ’

Another commenter said, "idk girl, I'm angry and I don't know how to feel about it. I have so many mixed feelings that I just want everyone to be safe." I would hate to give this to someone immunocompromised or an older person. Listening to stories in Italy has me as ugh. "

