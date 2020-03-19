Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly buys private island for self-quarantine with family

Instagram

The Juventus player, who remains isolated after his teammate tested positive for coronavirus, recently bought an island in the Pacific where he and his family will hide until the virus disappears.

While many struggle for basic food and necessities, Cristiano Ronaldo apparently he still enjoys the same luxurious lifestyle he has been quarantined with. The Portuguese soccer superstar and his family are reportedly staying on a private island amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 35-year-old hunk is said to have recently bought the island, which is private land overlooking the Atlantic Ocean near Madeira. He and his family will reportedly reside there until the coronavirus subsides.

Cristiano's girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, recently shared on her Instagram page a photo and video of her self-isolation. One image showed the stunning view of the ocean through the window of what looked like a living room. Another image featured a glimpse of a rooftop pool overlooking the ocean. However, it is difficult to know if it is located on a private island or not.

According to The Sun, the luxury villa Cristiano and his family are currently staying in is a seven-story house. He is said to stay on the top two floors, while his mother Dolores Aveiro and brother Hugo live on the bottom floors. However, her mother is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.

It is also not confirmed whether Cristiano recently purchased the private island for the purpose of self-isolation, or whether he has already owned the island prior to the coronavirus quarantine.

Cristiano has placed himself isolated after his teammate at Juventus Daniele Rugani announced that it tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 11. Later on March 17, another of the group's players, Blaise Matuidi, also tested positive for coronavirus.

While reportedly negative for the coronavirus, it has been confirmed that the former Real Madrid star will not be returning to Italy at the moment. Series A stated: "Cristiano Ronaldo has not trained and remains in Madeira awaiting events with the current health crisis."