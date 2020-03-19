Crews fight the big fire at the KinderCare Learning Center in Brooklyn Park – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Firefighters fought large flames early Thursday morning at a daycare center on the north subway.

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department says crews responded around 2 a.m. to a fire at the KinderCare Learning Center in the 7900 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the building, which were quickly engulfed by the fire. At one point, flames shot through three sides of the building, as well as the roof. The building appears to be a complete loss.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.