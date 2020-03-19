COVID-19 Q,amp;A: State Representative Jon Santiago and Boston Medical Center physician

A week ago, Massachusetts State Representative Jon Santiago posted a video to his Twitter account in what would become the first in a series of videos to talk about the coronavirus outbreak.

Serving both in the Legislature and as a physician in the Boston Medical Center Emergency Room, Santiago said he began sharing the videos as a way to provide reassurance and awareness for constituents about the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to Address misinformation about the virus. .

I'm about to enter the emergency room and wanted to share a brief update from the front. A LOT of people have reached out with questions / concerns so I will do my best to explain things in short videos like #coronavirus evolves Follow along! # COVID19MA pic.twitter.com/bRYdjdWiPG – Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) March 14, 2020

"People were hungry for updates, for information to see what was happening, out of fear, out of concern about what their families might experience in their communities," he told Boston.com in a recent interview. "So I wanted to be a source of information, I think people responded well, people appreciated it, and just to give people an idea of ​​what's going on."

Here's a quick snippet from tonight #coronavirus update and last night's spike in the emergency room. Click here to go to my Facebook page to see the full video https://t.co/GrqQ7LrJOI # COVID19MA pic.twitter.com/GDVBfnDdES – Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) March 15, 2020

Below, the representative serving the state's ninth Suffolk district shares more about what he is seeing in the emergency room, the measures he still hopes will take place in the state, and why it is so important for people to practice distancing. Social.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for its length and clarity.

Boston.com: How are things at the hospital right now? How are you and your colleagues doing?

Jon Santiago: Morale is still high. With these emergency medicine professionals (doctors, nurses, medical assistants, anyone in that environment), we go through a lot. We see a lot on a daily basis, long before the coronavirus existed. So there is no doubt that this is a challenging period for the medical community, but I think we will get through it.

Boston.com: Based on what you are seeing as a physician and as an elected representative, what are your main concerns related to COVID-19 in Massachusetts right now?

Jon Santiago: I think they are doubles. I think above all there has been a problem with testing at the national level. It has been well documented from top to bottom how we have been very slow to scale the evidence. Over the past week, I think we've made some significant progress, and I hope to see an increase in numbers next week or so.

I think this week the state lab will double the number of tests it has the capacity to perform per day, which is a reassuring sign. In addition to all the private sector people who have also brought in, several labs have joined. So I feel much better in that regard.

Make no mistake, there is a long way to go. But testing is a crucial component to this, because without testing, we don't know what's out there. We cannot evaluate health workers to see if they are infecting other people, we cannot evaluate people with symptoms to see where we are in terms of infectivity, and now the virus is spreading.

With the tests, two things were allowed to happen. First, we expand the criteria. So my first week trying to get tested was quite difficult: we had particularly strict guidelines from the CDC: symptoms plus travel to a certain area or more / less exposure to someone with a known coronavirus. So many people were looking for evidence and they just weren't there. We also had a problem with the test kit. And we've seen the massive productivity of that. So I feel a little better about that as we go along.

The other problem is that, deep in my heart, I'm a public health guy, I love the emergency room, the excitement, the sharpness of what you see. But deep in my heart, I would like to see good public health principles practiced. And at this moment, what we must do as a community is to practice social distancing. That ensures that people stay home, decrease their contacts with others, and help slow the spread of the virus to flatten the curve.

Boston.com: Some people ask for a off across the state. Is that something you would like to see?

Jon Santiago: I think everything should be an option right now. I think there is a good chance that we will get there. Over the past week, you saw people who still went out on the weekend, kept going to bars, and still going to restaurants. And that was worrying for me.

Again, this virus is particularly asymptomatic in young individuals. So my concern, the big concern, is that young people who are relatively healthy will spread the virus among themselves. But also among their fathers, mothers, grandparents, people who are also more vulnerable. That's a big concern of mine, and I think the message hasn't been passed on to the people who need it most.

"You're down with PPE, yeah, you know me!" – Dr. Jon pic.twitter.com/45TWXV4U3Z – Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) March 18, 2020

Boston.com: you wrote about his concerns for underserved communities, such as children who do not receive school lunches and who experience this outbreak. What are you concerned at the moment for populations or communities that could be affected by some of the measures taken to stop the spread of the virus?

Jon Santiago: I think first of all about the homeless community. I think about how BMC disproportionately treats its fair share of homeless patients and last weekend I saw several of them. And the shelters would not allow them to return if they showed symptoms.

Then what do you do? As an emergency provider, I have learned that the emergency room is the last place where people end up when no one accepts them, when there is no one who wants them, when they cannot even enter a shelter. So there are several homeless people with symptoms. I'm not saying they all had COVID-19, (but) could they? Potentially. Thus, it puts additional pressure on the hospital. Where are you going to put these patients? Where are they going to be judged? How are they admitted? That is a particularly harsh strain for hospital systems. Not just at BMC, but across the city, across the state.

Boston.com: What measures do you think should be invented or initiated to address that problem?

Jon Santiago: I think there will be partnerships between homeless shelters, hospitals and some innovation. Carney (Hospital) came on board as a place that will be a designated care center for COVID-19. I think that is what we need now. We need to find space to admit people and observe them and provide them with some vigilance as they end up being positive, or not, for COVID-19. If they are (positive), a place where they can quarantine. You can't send a homeless person to the streets with a positive test, can you? You cannot evict people who need to be quarantined. So that's my concern as a person who treats people who are primarily neglected.

Boston.com: As you mentioned, BMC is known as a safety net hospital. Has emergency room work changed dramatically because of this outbreak? Are you seeing problems that were previously exacerbated by this outbreak and the steps being taken? Is it still a bit like business as usual or has it changed a lot?

Jon Santiago: A lot has changed … I just received a text message from a friend who wanted to have an MRI. And just to enter the hospital, he had to go through a line, he was asked several questions, if he showed symptoms of COVID-19. Everything has changed, that is now the new normal.

And sure, patients who have underlying health problems, patients who haven't been seen by a doctor for years, are going to present differently. And they are very difficult to treat from a medical point of view from the beginning, regardless of concern about COVID-19. And as I said, working in the BMC ER for the past five years is a difficult place to work. There are some real problems: it is a reflection of what is happening in our society right now. Lack of a safety net system.

So for people to present with undiagnosed diabetes or heart failure that has not been adequately treated, or with asthma or COPD, and they are not getting the care and treatment they need, and on top of that to put them at risk for COVID-19 because of their social status, because they cannot quarantine or because they are homeless, this creates a very challenging system. And unfortunately things will get worse before they get better.

So we are in the long run. I know the people at BMC, from the leadership down, and they are committed to working with these people. They have dedicated their lives to, many of us, serving the most neglected. And we are committed to doing the work, and I will be there on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday again. And I suppose over the course of the next week, the cases will increase, the evidence will also increase, and we will do our best to care for these people.

Boston.com: What can the public do to help frontline medical professionals do this work?

Jon Santiago: It's not just about the people at the hospital and community health centers and medical staff (doctors, nurses), it's about all of us. There is a shared sacrifice that we have to make. And if social distancing is what we have to do as a community, as a community, as a country, well, then we must take it very seriously. I ask everyone: if you don't need to be outside, stay home. If you can work from home, great. If you can keep the kids home, the better. Because really, reducing the transmission of this disease should be the priority at this time. And in the hospital we are going to work to mitigate what we can. But if we can stop transmission of the disease right now and get to work right now, it will be worth it in the next week or two or three weeks.

Boston.com: Are there any actions that still need to be taken across the state that you consider crucial? Or at the national level? What are the main concerns that need to be addressed?

Jon Santiago: For me, again, number one is social distancing. I think we have to follow it, whether it's elected officials, people in leadership, people in government, and just to really talk to people and let them know how important this is. And convey the message: that this will be life or death for many people in this country. And I'm not sure if that message reaches some communities, especially the younger ones. So I want to see more of that.

The second is to try. We had a very slow response as a result of the federal government. And now we are rapidly expanding the tests. I know that the Secretary (Health and Human Services, Marylou Sudders) is working extremely hard to expand testing in the private sector and within the Department of Public Health. I am satisfied with where we are going: I am not completely satisfied, but we are heading in the right direction. So, over the course of the next two weeks, I think the testing is going to get better.

But again, if we don't practice social distancing, if we don't limit virus transmission, we won't make much progress.

Boston.com: What else do you think is important for people to remember?

Jon Santiago: I want people to understand that things can get very bad, very fast. And you just have to look across the pond towards Europe to see what is happening and the stories that are coming out of Europe, particularly Italy. In one day, about 350 people died. And things don't seem to be slowing down. In France, Spain, they quickly quarantined parts of their countries, cities, and towns. And I think that's where we're headed. But I want people to understand that if we don't do what we have to do now, we could quickly become the next Italy.

