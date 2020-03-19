COVID-19 Inaction: US Governors Want Government to Take Over | News

US state authorities in the northeast say that, in the absence of any leadership from the Trump administration to combat the coronavirus that is sweeping the country, they have had to step forward.

The governors of the states of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey have closed many schools and restaurants and banned large gatherings.

But they say the federal government needs to establish a coordinated response at the national level.

Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera reports from New York.