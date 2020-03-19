COVID-19: Africa said to prepare for the worst. Which is the answer? The | News

From the imposition of travel bans to the ban on mass gatherings and the closure of schools, African governments are increasingly taking radical measures in an attempt to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency movements come amid a worrying rise in the number of infections recorded in recent days across the continent after weeks of relatively few reported cases.

As of March 19, 33 African countries had reported more than 600 cases and 17 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than 40 people have recovered.

But Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ethiopian director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday that the number of cases on the continent was likely higher and urged African countries to "wake up,quot; to the growing threat.

"The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today," he said.

His warnings came when Nigeria, the continent's most populous country, banned arrivals from 13 severely affected countries. A large number of other African countries have taken similar steps, especially regarding travel from Europe, the current epicenter of the pandemic, and the mandatory quarantine imposed on passengers from affected regions (learn more about travel restrictions here ).

Volunteers provide soap and water to participants in a race in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to wash their hands in a fight against the new coronavirus (Mulugeta Ayene / AP Photo)

And those who cannot access the water?

First detected in China late last year, the new coronavirus spread rapidly around the world, prompting the WHO earlier this month to declare the outbreak a pandemic. The wide and rapid increase in the number of cases led countries around the world to close borders, put citizens under lock and key and promote measures of social distancing in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

While COVID-19 has so far no known treatment regimen, experts recommend a number of actions that can minimize the risk of infection, including frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

Hearing calls from the WHO, the Presidents of Senegal and Rwanda, Macky Sall and Paul Kagame, have participated in the agency's #SafeHands social media campaign to demonstrate appropriate handwashing practices. Other African leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and his Liberian counterpart, George Weah, have urged their citizens to avoid handshakes and use alternative greetings.

Almost from the start of the health emergency, the WHO warned of the risk that COVID-19 could spread to countries with weaker health systems, including in sub-Saharan Africa, where poor sanitation facilities, the proliferation of the informal economy and urban overcrowding pose additional challenges in efforts to combat the highly infectious disease.

"Awareness in rural and informal settings is inadequate,quot; Kenyan epidemiologist Nelly Yatich said. "Also, you are telling people to wash their hands, but what about those who do not have access to water? How is social distancing done in an informal settlement?"

James, a resident of Kibera, an informal settlement in Nairobi, described the difficult situation. "Many people crowd into small spaces," he said. "Lack of water is the norm, so hand washing is another problem. Also, people here live from hand to mouth, they have to go to work regardless of the symptoms they are showing."

Schools closed, meetings prohibited

Along with the recently imposed travel bans, countries like Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zambia and Tanzania are among those with closed educational facilities.

Most countries, including Botswana, Ghana, and Ethiopia, have banned sporting events. Other nations such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Ghana have also banned gatherings at places of worship.

In Kenya, which has so far recorded seven cases, the government urged employers to make working from home easier for their staff and asked people to carry out cashless transactions. Parts of the country, such as Makueni County, have suspended market days, while Mombasa County authorities have ordered nightclubs to be closed for 30 days.

Yatich said 35 isolation centers have been established in the country, but noted that they are not adequately equipped, causing health workers to no longer have sufficient protective equipment and training at risk.

A health worker in Kenya's capital Nairobi, who asked to remain anonymous, said she and her colleagues were terrified of contracting the virus, citing lack of water and disinfectants in the hospital where he works.

Long-standing challenges

In neighboring Somalia, Health Minister Fawziya Abikar Nur announced Monday the country's first case, a Somali citizen who had returned from China.

The news raised concerns about Somalia's ability to cope with a possible outbreak.

"Three decades of conflict, ongoing security challenges and under-resourced public health programs mean that managing a crisis on the scale of the COVID19 pandemic could leave this emerging but fragile state paralyzed," said Hodan Ali, a nursing professional. family based in Mogadishu. .

But even in countries with no confirmed cases, such as Zimbabwe, concerns remain. The Harare government declared a "national crisis,quot; on COVID-19 on Tuesday, but some local residents complained about the authorities' response amid long-standing complaints about the deepening economic crisis and lack of basic services. .

"Some companies are encouraging people to work from home, but we have 18-hour power outages here," said Mishek Chirwa, an IT consultant in the Zimbabwean capital. "The government has not done enough. We also have a water crisis, all of which present multiple challenges."

Meanwhile, the increase in the number of coronavirus cases seems to go hand in hand with an increase in myths and misinformation surrounding it, further complicating efforts to contain the crisis. In Kenya, authorities this week arrested 10 people at a medical spa who allegedly advertised "fake,quot; coronavirus test kits.

Cautious optimism

Still, experts expressed confidence that the lessons learned from previous health emergencies, including the devastating Ebola outbreak in 2014-2016 that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa, will help in the fight against the new coronavirus.

"Ebola may be different from COVID-19, however, the continent has experience," said a source. at the Congolese Ministry of Health, he said. "U.S I learned about the importance of prevention, the need to mitigate false information. "

Ugandan doctor Sabrina Kitaka agreed. "Uganda has managed Ebola and Marburg, so we trust our systems," he said.

Ngozi Erondu, associate member of the Global Health Program at Chatham House, also highlighted as positive developments the establishment of institutions such as the African Center for Disease Control and an increase in the laboratory capacity of the continent, according to her, at least 20 countries have COVID-19 test facilities.

"Preventing a large outbreak is based on containing imported cases and trying to stop community transmission," said Erondu.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director general of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, said Nigeria has strengthened its surveillance detection and response capacity, adding that "as the epidemiology of the disease is changing rapidly, so is our response." .

"One of the strongest improvements we've seen compared to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, is the coordination and support of WHO AFRO, the Centers for Disease Control in Africa and the African Health Organizations Occidental, "he added.

Meanwhile in Senegal, one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has reported local transmission, Professor Moussa Seydi, head of the infectious disease department at Fann Hospital, expressed the hope that a combination of laboratory capacity, government directives and The population adhering to the guidelines would result in the country being able to deal with the virus.

"We are going to get through this,quot;

Still, concerns range from the ability of strained health systems to handle a severe outbreak to challenges in caring for children during school closings, as well as the effect of restrictions on those in the informal economy and the consequences of the pandemic on the economies of the entire continent, playing on people's minds.

Against all this, the drastic measures announced in recent days caused panic buying scenes in some countries on the continent, similar to what happened in many other parts of the world.

"We have seen people frantically buying items," said Rose Arunga, a supermarket supervisor in Nairobi. "Authorities cracked down on a supermarket that raised disinfectant prices."

In the Sudanese capital Khartoum, architect Tagreed Abdin said the new coronavirus is what "everyone is talking about."

"While some pharmacies have been raising the prices of masks and disinfectants, there have also been moving stories about their free distribution," he added.

However, in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, one of the three countries devastated by Ebola some five years ago, store owner Joshua Sneh said things were much calmer.

"We will get through this," he said.