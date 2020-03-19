Country Music Awards Special to Present Stars of Your Home – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML333e06c3e704e1595a4b245642fa5abf11% %MINIFYHTML333e06c3e704e1595a4b245642fa5abf12%

The Country Music Academy will present a two-hour special on CBS next month with social distance stars performing from their homes. ACM presents: our country will air Sunday, April 5 at 8 pm ET / PT.

A response to the many canceled concerts, appearances, and annual ACM Awards due to coronavirus, Our country "It will feature intimate conversations and acoustic performances at home with the best artists in the country, along with clips of their favorite moments from the 55-year history of the Academy of Country Music," ACM said in its announcement. Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Although the long-awaited 55th ACM Awards show cannot take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to offer fans a special entertaining ACM Country Music as planned," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Country Music Academy. . "We are delighted to announce ACM presents: our country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and relive some of the best moments from the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and security of their own homes. "

ACM Presents: Our country will air during the time interval previously programmed to Country music awards, which were postponed and will air on CBS in September at a date, time, and location to be determined. The special is produced for television by Dick Clark Productions. RA. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.