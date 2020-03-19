Could Minnesota see as many confirmed cases of COVID-19 as New York? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf5f1afca2c8cda76b6bf0c09e2a8826a11% %MINIFYHTMLf5f1afca2c8cda76b6bf0c09e2a8826a12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As of Thursday, Minnesota had 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is only a small fraction of the more than 5,200 confirmed cases in New York State.

"As you watch this unfold in places like New York, it is estimated that you are about eight days ahead of us, where you could be eight to ten in Seattle and San Francisco," Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday.

So what does that mean for Minnesota? Good question.

"I don't want to predict," said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health. "I can assure you that we will see many more cases in the coming days."

There are several differences between Minnesota and New York. The Empire State has almost 20 million people living there, while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has around 5.5 million.

New York City's population is also much denser. As of Thursday, New York had screened nearly 15,000 people for the new coronavirus, while the Minnesota public laboratory has tested just over 3,000.

"Minnesota is actually very different from New York, so not everything that happens in that state or location is necessarily going to happen here, but basically, the important message is that we can learn from the experiences of other states," he said. Ehresmann.

For example, Minnesota can see how well the on-site shelter is working in the San Francisco area or how to require companies to keep 75% of their employees at home in New York. Minnesota has yet to make changes like that, but Governor Walz has not ruled them out.

"We will be next Thursday, it will look very different from what it is now," Governor Walz said Wednesday.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York was on March 1S t and his first death was on March 13th. Minnesota's first confirmed case was March 6th and Minnesota has not reported any deaths from COVID-19.

Ehresmann said Minnesota's subsequent onset of this coronavirus gave the state more time to prepare for what might come.

"That could mean more hospitalizations, illness," he said. "Those are things that we don't know, but those are things that we are planning."