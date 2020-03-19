Coronavirus updates: U of M launches COVID-19 clinical trial, seeks 1,500 people with high-risk exposures – Up News Info

– The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday the launch of a clinical trial for post-exposure treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) and it needs volunteers who have had high-risk exposures to the virus.

According to the university, the trial is testing hydroxychloroquine, which is an FDA-approved drug that has been used for the prevention and treatment of malaria. It has been available since the 1950s and is also known as Plaquenil (R).

"Recent work shows that hydroxychloroquine is active in a laboratory against the novel SAS-CoV2 virus, and the trial is designed to see if it translates into benefits for people," the university said in a statement.

Now, the trial is looking for 1,500 people who have had contact with home or healthcare workers who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 disease in the past three days, and who are currently not ill / showing symptoms of COVID. -19.

"To determine whether taking the drug hydroxychloroquine can prevent a person with coronavirus exposure from becoming ill or reduce the severity of the disease, the trial will provide hydroxychloroquine to half of the study participants, while the other half will receive a vitamin," The university said.

If you think you may be eligible to participate in the test, please email [email protected] for further instructions.

Again, here are the requirements to volunteer:

1. Closely exposed to a person with confirmed COVID-19 disease within three days; Y,

2. Is a family contact or health worker; Y,

3. You have no current symptoms of COVID-19 disease.

It is the first clinical trial to determine if the drug is effective in preventing COVID-19 in humans. The trial is led by Dr. David Boulware, MPH, professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases.

"If effective, it can become a global standard of care to help prevent disease in other health workers and exposed people," said Boulware. “Hydroxychloroquine is a generic, non-patent medicine that is inexpensive. A five-day course of treatment would cost approximately $ 12 ".

The trial is national in scope. Read more here.