Coronavirus updates: NBA players, Sean Payton, other sports figures who tested positive for COVID-19

The world of sports has been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic significantly, with multiple event cancellations and station delays.

In terms of personal impact, a handful of athletes and other staff have tested positive for COVID-19, while others (basketball legend Charles Barkley, for example) are or were evaluated.

Sporting News will follow up on sports figures that have tested positive for the respiratory illness that has killed thousands of people worldwide. The current list appears below.

Sean Payton

Saints coach Sean Payton has the first known case of coronavirus in the NFL, he told ESPN on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how or when Payton contracted COVID-19.

Sean Payton said he presented his diagnosis of coronavirus because he wants everyone to heed warnings from government officials, stay indoors and behave responsibly. Later on ESPN. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Kevin Durant among four Nets players will test positive

Four players on the Nets' active roster tested positive for COVID-19, the team revealed Tuesday, raising NBA cases to seven. All but one of the players were asymptomatic, the team said, and declined to reveal their identities.

After the team's announcement, Kevin Durant told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he tested positive but "feels good."

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells him @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he feels good: "Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine. We're going to get through this." – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Brooklyn last played a game against the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10.

Nugget Employee

The Nuggets said Thursday that "a member of the organization,quot; tested positive for COVID-19. It was not immediately clear if that person was a player or a team employee. If he is a player, he would become the eighth NBA player to test positive for the new coronavirus.

Rudy gobert

The positive test of the Jazz big man before the Utah game in Oklahoma City on March 11 had a huge ripple effect: the Jazz game was postponed; the NBA suspended his season for at least 30 days; NHL, MLB, and MLS suspended their seasons the next day, and college sports closed for months, especially the NCAA Tournament and the College World Series.

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell's positive test was a direct result of Gobert's test. Jazz staff was evaluated after the postponement at OKC, and Mitchell's result was the only positive test. Mitchell's case also has a connection to MLB: His father, Donovan Sr., works for the Mets, and visited his son when the Jazz played the Knicks in New York on March 4.

TO UPDATE: The Mets announced on March 13 (according to Mike Puma of the New York Post) that Elder Mitchell tested negative.

Christian wood

The Pistons forward faced the Gobert and the Jazz in Detroit on March 7. Sources he told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium On March 14, Wood showed no symptoms and is doing well.

Unnamed Ottawa Senator Player

The player is the first in the NHL known to have tested positive for the virus. Senators announced the result on March 17, saying the player "has had mild symptoms and is isolated."

"As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa senators are asked to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek the advice of our team's medical staff," the senators added in their announcement.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi, 19, a rising star of Chelsea in the Premier League, became the first player in the league to test positive for the virus. The test forced Chelsea staff to isolate themselves and the club to keep the men's team building closed at their training ground. Hudson-Odoi said on March 13 that he had recovered from the virus and was entering a week-long period of self-isolation.

Mikel Arteta

The manager of the English Premier League Arsenal tested positive, the club announced on March 12. Club staff who had "close contact,quot; with Arteta will be isolated in accordance with government health guidelines. The club said Arteta's test casts doubt on Asenal's season, unless the Premier League moves to suspend or cancel the remainder of the season, which had nine days remaining until March 13.

Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonio La Gumina, Morten Thorsby

All five play for the Italian Serie A Sampdoria. Gabbiadini was the second Serie A player to test positive.

Dusan Vlahovic

The Fiorentina striker showed no symptoms, the club announced.

Hyun-Jun Suk

The South Korean national plays for Troyes, a Ligue 2 team in France. He had not felt well for a few days.

Timo Hubers

Hubers, who plays for 2. The Bundesliga, Hannover, was the first German player to test positive.

Luca Kilian

The Paderborn defender was the first Bundesliga player to test positive.

An official at the Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball tournament

The conference announced on March 12 that the official, whose name was not disclosed, exhibited symptoms 72 hours after working in a tournament game. The tournament ended on March 10 with Hofstra winning the championship.

Unidentified XFL player

The XFL confirmed that a Seattle Dragons player tested positive for the coronavirus. He played against the Houston Roughnecks on March 7, but showed no symptoms at the time.

