Coronavirus: The Premier League should lead the coronavirus crisis, says Gary Neville | Football news

%MINIFYHTML5d5238a3cb7d0de4d40a9a20f976948711% %MINIFYHTML5d5238a3cb7d0de4d40a9a20f976948712%









%MINIFYHTML5d5238a3cb7d0de4d40a9a20f976948713% %MINIFYHTML5d5238a3cb7d0de4d40a9a20f976948714%







1:14



Gary Neville believes that the Premier League can help health services and the football community cope with the coronavirus

Gary Neville believes that the Premier League can help health services and the football community cope with the coronavirus

The Premier League should lead the coronavirus crisis, says Gary Neville, and Jamie Carragher praises his decisions so far.

English football has been postponed until April 30 at the earliest as the coronavirus continues to impact life around the world, although the 2019/20 season will extend indefinitely.

%MINIFYHTML5d5238a3cb7d0de4d40a9a20f976948715% %MINIFYHTML5d5238a3cb7d0de4d40a9a20f976948716%

Sky Sports expert Neville appeared in a special edition of The debate, along with Carragher, after the most recent announcement, and believes the Premier League can lead the way with help for those who need it most.

"Soccer brings hope to so many people," said Neville. "I talked about football taking the initiative and, essentially, at times like this, the government can lead."

"In recent days, people have welcomed the statements that have begun to come out of the government about support packages that will give peace of mind to families and employees, businesses and all people who need security right now throughout the world. country .

"They need health security, but they also need financial security, and I think soccer can lead the way."

4:17 English football will not return until April 30 & # 39; at the earliest & # 39 ;, was decided in an emergency meeting between the Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely English football will not return until April 30 & # 39; at the earliest & # 39 ;, was decided in an emergency meeting between the Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely

"The decision made on Thursday by the Premier League, the EFL and other leagues to suspend footballers from training until April 5 and essentially saying that football will not return before April 30 is positive. It is primarily the concerns of health that people have right now in terms of protecting players, staff, coaches, non-playing staff and, most importantly, the fans who will be attending the games.

"From a second point of view, it also allows football to assess the economic impact on their own game and, essentially, what they have to face here."

"I'm not just talking about the Premier League, in fact, I'm talking more about EFL clubs, National League clubs, and clubs beyond that, which essentially, I would imagine at the moment are taking a deep dive into their accounts, their loss of income, what costs they will have to incur, and what responsibilities they have to their staff and employees.

Join the debate Comment below to participate in the debate, but abide by our House Rules. If you want to report any comments, just click the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click & # 39; Report & # 39;

"I do point to the Premier League here, and I know people will say that the FA is the governing body, there is the PFA and the LMA, but let's be clear here, the Premier League is power and strength in English football."

"I think there is a great opportunity in the coming weeks, when they assess the economic impact on their own league, but also on leagues across football, to not only reassure employees, staff and football fans of that there will essentially be a game there and clubs there to support the end of this, but I think with the money that is flooded into the Premier League there is an opportunity for the Premier League to lead the way in terms of what they can do for the service health and community.

2:39 Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour explains the results of today's Premier League meeting Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour explains the results of today's Premier League meeting

"First they have to analyze the health, the economic impact of their own business, their own clubs and their own staff, but beyond that they have to make a statement to help the communities and the people of those communities."

"I am sure that the Premier League is in close relationship with the EFL, with the National League and other non-League associations across the country to ensure that the game is sustained. The idea that football arises from the crisis of the coronavirus where the clubs have gone to the wall because basically there is no Premier League package, which has all the money, it is horrible.

"I can't think that that's not going to happen. I'm sure the Premier League is seeing that as we speak. We can't see football clubs going to the wall because of this virus."

& # 39; Footballers can show that they are not in this for the money & # 39;

Alongside the Premier League, Neville has also asked soccer players to provide help where they can and hopefully change the stereotype of a top footballer.

He added: "There is a great opportunity for footballers here. I saw Borussia Monchengladbach announce that they are willing to donate their salaries to non-playing staff for the next few months.

"There is a great opportunity for soccer players to win a defeat victory in what is a terrible time for the entire country and to give people some reassurance that everyone in soccer is human and that they are not alone in the money .

"Soccer can act positively and there is a great opportunity if, in the coming weeks, they can assess the economic impact on soccer."

Carra: the Premier League showed great leadership

2:02 Jamie Carragher believes it is too ambitious to expect club competitions across Europe to be completed before June 30. Jamie Carragher believes it is too ambitious to expect club competitions across Europe to be completed before June 30.

Carragher has been impressed with how the Premier League has handled its response to the coronavirus pandemic, including its commitment to end the current season.

"I was really impressed with the Premier League because there is the health side of this and the economic side of it," he said. The debate. "But they are also looking at the aspect of football, and what they did in terms of saying that the league will end sometime was great leadership."

"That has been the most important question from a football point of view. There are a lot of complexities within that, but this decision has almost closed the questions of different people and perhaps people who take care of themselves in terms of teams going up. and go down., earning a place in the Champions League and even Liverpool for the title.

"That has been the question that revolves around football and the decision ends the question now and is how it affects next season, but when that Premier League statement came out, I thought it was great leadership."

"I was sending a message to everyone saying that this is what is happening, now we have to find a way to make it work. Many questions are asked and now we can start asking different questions about how we really get to where you need to go and the schedule of end of this season and how it affects next season. "