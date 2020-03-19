Coronavirus: Suncorp Super Netball & # 39; modeling scenarios & # 39; from Australia on the 2020 season | Netball News





The NSW Swifts won the franchise's first Suncorp Super Netball Championship last year.

Chris Symington, CEO of Suncorp Super Netball, says the league is & # 39; modeling a number of different scenarios & # 39; regarding the next season that will start on May 2.

This update was shared in a message from the CEO on Wednesday along with assuring that his first priority is the health and well-being of his fans, athletes, coaches, umpires, officials, volunteers and staff.

The Suncorp Team Girls Cup was previously canceled and the advice to teams about pre-season matches in Australia is to 'deliver them in a controlled environment'. and that they are & # 39; closed to the general public & # 39 ;.

Symington stated that there will be no interstate travel for preseason games at this stage.

The statement added: "Please be assured that the Super Netball League (SNL) and Netball Australia (NA) are working closely with all of our key stakeholders, as well as government and health experts to monitor the situation and adapt our plans when necessary to ensure the best possible results. "

Meanwhile, Netball New Zealand and the country's five Netball Zones have decided to postpone all winter competitions in the Community Netball winter season until at least May 2.

The notice includes the postponement of preseason programs, tournaments, workshops and other community competitions, including social leagues that are currently underway.

The ANZ Premier League started their season with three games over the weekend. Pulse beat Tactix 53-41, Mystics outplayed the Stars 59-55, and Magic triumphed over Steel 54-48 in Dunedin behind closed doors.