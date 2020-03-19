Coronavirus: Saint Helens President Eamonn McManus says Super League could run until November | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLa75c14a5517f1cec0373afd29b56f97911% %MINIFYHTMLa75c14a5517f1cec0373afd29b56f97912%





Defending champions of the St Helens Super League may have to wait longer than October to return to Old Trafford

St. Helens President Eamonn McManus says the Super League season could run until the end of November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rugby Football League has ordered a closure until April 3, but McManus hopes that the suspension will be renewed and admits that the Old Trafford Grand Final is unlikely to be played on the date scheduled for October 10.

"We are talking about a three-week shutdown, but that is only to resolve the rescheduling," McManus said in an interview posted on the Saints' website.

"Common sense and practicality dictate that it will be a longer close than that and that the season will be different."

"May be deferred, may enter later in October or towards November or end of November.

"But what we want to do is, obviously, comply with all possible matches, and for the Super League, the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup to take place."

An extension of the season could see the scrapping of the Ashes series, which will begin on October 31.

St Helens, the current Super League champions, own their own stadium and, according to McManus, are in a financial position strong enough to withstand the difficulties faced by other clubs.

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell has claimed that most clubs will face a £ 1 million "hole,quot; by the end of the year and has called for government support, a move that Hull East MP Karl Turner took Thursday.

McManus added: "Other clubs are in a less strong position and the game as a whole has to do with how it develops in the coming weeks and months."

"I am happy to say that RFL quickly took care of this in terms of seeing the size of the problem and the open nature of it. It has been in talks with the government for the past two weeks."

"The government recognizes the problem, that we are not only a business but we are part of the fabric of society and very important to the community, particularly in the north of England.

"Everyone and all companies are knocking on the government's door right now, so we must be aware of the challenge they face, but I would like to assure fans that, as a club and as a sport, we are above the problem. "