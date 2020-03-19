Coronavirus: Premier League Rugby clubs may ask players to cut wages | Rugby Union News





Some Gallagher Premiership Rugby players may be asked to cut their wages.

Some Premiership Rugby clubs are considering asking players to cut wages to cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus.

The Premier League was suspended until at least April 20 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, a move that will cost clubs more than £ 1 million.

The Rugby Players Association board met via conference call on Thursday and has advised its members not to accept any cuts at this stage.

Former England international Will Greenwood believes the national rugby union season will not resume and that will leave clubs in need of financial assistance.

Earlier this week, Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon said they would lose £ 400,000 for every home game lost to the coronavirus.

The Welsh and Scottish rugby unions have promised financial aid to their clubs, but on Wednesday the RFU failed to confirm such measures.

Meanwhile, the IRFU has confirmed that the 2019-20 Irish Rugby season will end with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.