Coronavirus: Premier League Rugby clubs may ask players to cut wages | Rugby Union News

Last update: 03/19/20 10:37 pm
Some Premiership Rugby clubs are considering asking players to cut wages to cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus.
The Premier League was suspended until at least April 20 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, a move that will cost clubs more than £ 1 million.
The Rugby Players Association board met via conference call on Thursday and has advised its members not to accept any cuts at this stage.
Earlier this week, Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon said they would lose £ 400,000 for every home game lost to the coronavirus.
The Welsh and Scottish rugby unions have promised financial aid to their clubs, but on Wednesday the RFU failed to confirm such measures.
Meanwhile, the IRFU has confirmed that the 2019-20 Irish Rugby season will end with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.
