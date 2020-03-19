Coronavirus pandemic: experts say Somalia's risk is higher than China's | Somalia News

The coronavirus pandemic could kill more people in Somalia than anywhere else if preventive measures are not taken urgently, medical experts and analysts warned.

The East African country confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the infection caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday in a student who returned from China and is now in quarantine, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

"If this virus killed thousands in developed countries like China and Italy, and also killed hundreds in Spain and Iran, you can imagine what the death toll in Somalia will be if nothing is done," said Mohamed Mohamud Ali, president of Somali Medical Association. (SMA), he said to Al Jazeera.

"Currently, we do not have a single test kit in the country. We send samples to South Africa and wait at least three days to know the results. This is a great challenge for us," said Mohamed.

The outbreak came to Africa later than other continents, but at least 31 countries have confirmed cases, with 13 deaths reported.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on African countries to "wake up,quot; to the growing threat of the virus, which has killed more than 8,600 worldwide and infected at least 207,000 people.

& # 39; It will not only kill people & # 39;

SMA's Mohamed believes that the Somali people could do more to take the pandemic seriously.

"It will not only kill people. Economically, the consequences, if nothing is done, will be dire. We may not be able to recover from that," he added.

Somali government announced measures on Tuesday to reduce the possible spread of the virus. Schools and universities in the country were closed from March 19 for a period of 15 days, and large public gatherings were banned, according to the prime minister.

Hassan Ali Khaire said in a speech to the public on Wednesday: "We have set aside $ 5 million … to treat this disease. That money will be used to help any Somali affected by this disease, anywhere in the country perhaps. We are also in talks with global financial institutions so they can help us (financially) prevent the spread, "he added.

Somalia confirmed its first coronavirus case on Monday (Feisal Omar / Reuters)

Mohamed Ahmed Ali, an analyst based in the capital Mogadishu, also told Al Jazeera that much remains to be done to save lives in the country.

"Businesses are open as always. Public transportation works as usual and restaurants are open. The risks and consequences are unimaginable. If not done more immediately, more people could die in Somalia than anywhere else in the world. "said Mohamed.

The government faces challenges to its authority in various parts of the country, complicating access and diluting efforts made in the center.

Large stretches of the country are in the hands of the al-Qaeda-linked armed group al-Shabab, which has not allowed any information to emerge from those areas regarding the spread of COVID-19. According to Mohamed, a strained working relationship between the central government and the federal states worsens the situation.

"Unfortunately, the government has limited power in what it can do," he added.