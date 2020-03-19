Coronavirus: Mikel Arteta feels better, Arsenal training center reopened | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa2658348b9f7a891005329cc886b4d7911% %MINIFYHTMLa2658348b9f7a891005329cc886b4d7912%





Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus last week

%MINIFYHTMLa2658348b9f7a891005329cc886b4d7913% %MINIFYHTMLa2658348b9f7a891005329cc886b4d7914%

Arsenal say head coach Mikel Arteta "feels much better,quot; after testing positive for coronavirus last week and has resumed planning and is talking to the players.

%MINIFYHTMLa2658348b9f7a891005329cc886b4d7915% %MINIFYHTMLa2658348b9f7a891005329cc886b4d7916%

The club also confirmed the reopening of its first-team training center in London Colney and the academy development center in Hale End, both closed for a deep cleanup following Arteta's diagnosis.

Several staff members, including the head coach and the men's first team team, are still isolated at home.

The mandatory period of self-isolation ends on March 24.

Arsenal says the club's management team oversees the specific daily training and dietary regimes for all of its players.

Arsenal has reopened its youth and first team training centers at London Colney and Hale End

The club also described its commitment to helping the local community through the difficulty of coping with the outbreak.

"We continue to support our local Islington community in these difficult times and are in talks with local groups to find new ways to support our most vulnerable groups as the situation unfolds," reads a statement from the club.

"We are communicating with the local authority and the areas being explored range from providing online training and education, and volunteering staff to having regular telephone contact with older local people who feel isolated.

"We are also investigating how we can support our casual workers."