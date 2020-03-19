Coronavirus layoffs causing spike in jobless claims across the United States – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The |

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – In Ohio, more than 48,000 people applied for unemployment benefits during the first two days of this week. The count for the same period the week before: just 1,825.

In neighboring Pennsylvania, about 70,000 people sought unemployment help in a single day, six times the total for the entire previous week.

%MINIFYHTML1fa94b7cd87c17b53ed3e269dc6537dd11% %MINIFYHTML1fa94b7cd87c17b53ed3e269dc6537dd12%

Unemployment claims are increasing in the US. USA After government officials ordered millions of workers, students, and buyers to stay home as a precaution against the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

"We have been flooded with calls," said John Dodds, director of the Philadelphia Nonprofit Unemployment Project. "It is going to be a great disaster, a double disaster: illness and unemployment."

The growing number of people requesting unemployment checks raises new questions about whether states have accumulated enough money since the last recession to help inactive workers until the end of the crisis. Some fear that the demand for aid may exceed the states' ability to pay claims.

"Our unemployment insurance fund is being hit hard right now," said Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, where coronavirus-related jobless claims accelerated from zero to nearly 18,000 in just one week.

Raimondo, a Democrat, said the state needs to start replenishing his fund and asked for help from the federal government.

President Donald Trump's administration is proposing an economic stimulus package that could approach $ 1 trillion and include sending checks to Americans in a matter of weeks to help them pay for groceries, bills, mortgages, and rents. The Senate gave final approval on Wednesday to a separate bill that would inject $ 1 billion into state unemployment insurance programs.

Federal aid could rival or exceed that of the Great Recession in 2008, when a financial industry crisis led to widespread layoffs. Economic analysts warn that the country is likely to be entering, or already in, its first recession since then.

Valerie Costa, a 41-year-old mother of two, quickly applied for unemployment benefits after the Rhode Island casino where she worked as a waitress and cocktail server closed due to virus precautions. For now, her husband is still working.

"We are limiting our expenses. But we also don't know what to expect," he said. "Most of us live through our advice, and if advice doesn't come, that complicates things."

The latest recession led to the insolvency of unemployment trust funds in 35 states that collectively accumulated more than $ 40 billion of debt to continue paying unemployed workers. In many states, those debts were paid through higher taxes on employers.

To shore up their trust funds, some states also reduce the amount and duration of benefits for those who become unemployed in the future.

"The states are not really prepared for the recession, because it's very difficult for people to get benefits, stay in the program, and benefits are insufficient," said Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project, in New York. socially-based advocating for low-wage workers and the unemployed.

Unemployment claims and unemployment are also increasing worldwide. The UN International Labor Organization estimates that the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak could result in the loss of nearly 25 million jobs worldwide and deplete up to $ 3.4 trillion in income by the end of this year.

In the United States, state unemployment trust funds are generally in better financial shape than before the last recession. However, 21 states started the year with less than the recommended amount to remain solvent in an average recession, according to a report by the US Department of Labor. USA At the bottom of the credit list are many of the most populous states: California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Republican, was one of the first to close schools, sports events, and certain businesses due to the coronavirus. Unemployment claims have soared since then.

The DeWine administration acknowledged that state lawmakers will likely have to step in to shore up the state's volatile unemployment trust fund.

"Workers should not be concerned. It will be funded for your needs, "said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, also a Republican.

Pennsylvania in January finally made the last payment of billions of dollars in bonds issued in 2012 to cover the unemployment fund debt of the last recession. But his fund remains in insolvency danger, according to the US Department of Labor report. USA

In Tennessee, new jobless claims tripled in the past week. The Michigan unemployment agency said Wednesday that it has received more than five times as many jobless claims as normal. And Minnesota said it has received more than 2,000 jobless claims an hour, compared to the usual 40 or 50.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development has been receiving more than 2,000 applications per hour, compared to the usual 40 or 50, Commissioner Steve Grove said

Warnings to stay away from public gathering places have also made it harder to apply for benefits, as some state unemployment offices are closed to the public. Instead, states have moved more office seekers to websites and phone calls, but even those systems are taxable.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the number of unemployment insurance claims was so high earlier this week that he blocked the state department of labor website.

The New York Department of Labor said it is experiencing "an unprecedented increase,quot; in calls and online visits for unemployment benefits. During the first half of Tuesday, he had 110,000 website visits and 21,000 phone calls. That's 2 1/2 times the web traffic and 10 times the phone calls for the entire previous Tuesday. Sometimes the increase was too much for the agency.

Governors and legislators in many states took steps this week to make unemployment benefits easier and faster to obtain. Some have also waived rules that ignore the first week of unemployment or extend the total number of weeks that people may be eligible.

In North Carolina, which offers fewer unemployment benefits than most states, displaced workers will not have to actively seek a new job, as required for traditional benefits, and employers who must fire workers will not be financially responsible for the benefits received by their workers.

Kansas lawmakers worked quickly on Tuesday to pass legislation that eliminates a one-week wait to start receiving benefits and extends its duration from 16 to 26 weeks. But the Speaker of the House Committee on Commerce, Sean Tarwater, a Republican, expressed concern that the economic problems caused by the virus pandemic could drain the state unemployment fund in less than a year, a Although it is classified in the first quarter nationwide.

"What we are seeing is something totally unique here, where the shift went from a historically low number of claims to a dramatic escalation that will affect multiple segments of the economy," said Kansas Labor Department undersecretary Brett Flachsbarth.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)