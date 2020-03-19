Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

No, Covid-19 does not forgive young people.

It is clear that older people and people with health problems are at the highest risk of dying from the coronavirus, but that does not mean that younger people who get it will not become seriously ill. Many already have it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults ages 20 to 54 account for nearly two-fifths of people hospitalized in the US. USA With the coronavirus. Twenty percent are under 44, the millennial generation, more or less.

And nearly half of the most serious cases, those who get to intensive care, are under 65, according to the agency. The figures come from a study of the first 2,500 cases reported in the US. USA (The count now exceeds 10,000.)

Even children, especially infants and toddlers, can sometimes become seriously ill, although they are least likely to do so; It is not yet clear why.