Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

No, Covid-19 does not forgive young people.
It is clear that older people and people with health problems are at the highest risk of dying from the coronavirus, but that does not mean that younger people who get it will not become seriously ill. Many already have it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults ages 20 to 54 account for nearly two-fifths of people hospitalized in the US. USA With the coronavirus. Twenty percent are under 44, the millennial generation, more or less.
And nearly half of the most serious cases, those who get to intensive care, are under 65, according to the agency. The figures come from a study of the first 2,500 cases reported in the US. USA (The count now exceeds 10,000.)
Even children, especially infants and toddlers, can sometimes become seriously ill, although they are least likely to do so; It is not yet clear why.
Some young adults have continued to socialize as if "less risk,quot; meant "no risk." A CBS News video of students on Florida spring break ignoring the pandemic raised hackles on social media.
Worry about complacency, not panic: Benedict Carey, a science journalist for the Times, spoke to an Israeli expert, Dr. Ido Erev, about how people make decisions under threat.
Some will overreact and become hysterical, Dr. Erev told Ben, but studies show that as time goes by, many more will begin to discount the warnings and take more risks. That is the greatest danger now.
To get tested, it's worth being known or wealthy
Testing yourself has been an uphill battle in parts of the United States, but some Americans: the wealthy, famous and well connected have had a much easier time than others.
Complaints of elitism and preferential treatment have increased as politicians, celebrities, and professional athletes have been tested without having symptoms or any known contact with an infected person, requirements under some testing guidelines.
Meanwhile, in the hardest hit states (New York, California, Washington and Massachusetts), an increase in demand and a shortage of kits have left healthcare workers, sick patients and their known contacts unproven for days or weeks.
When President Trump was asked on Wednesday if the elite could cut the line, he replied, "I would have to ask you that question," adding: "Perhaps that has been the story of life."
Trapped in limbo: Long response times for test results have left many Americans in the dark. In New Jersey, the virus infected seven family members, killed four, and quarantined 20 others while they awaited test results.
A different approach: In today's episode of "The Daily," Sarah Maslin Nir, a breaking news reporter for the Times, visited New York's first driving test center in New Rochelle. Centers like that, which have proven highly effective in South Korea, are being established in other parts of the state.
"This is how we are going to manage this disease," Sarah concluded.
A milestone in China: no new local cases
For the first time since the virus broke out, China reported zero new local infections on Thursday. The only new cases, and only a handful, were people who had come from abroad.
If it is more than just a statistical error, it would represent a remarkable recovery for the country, which peaked a month ago at around 2,000 new cases per day.
And it would mean that severe movement restrictions on hundreds of millions of people had worked: a blockade the country was forced to impose after trying to hide the crisis as the virus spread through Wuhan city.
China's early role in the outbreak it sparked fear and suspicion towards the country, and some racism and xenophobia directed at Asian-Americans.
In a video for our Opinion section, Katherine Oung, a Chinese-American high school student in Florida, recalls that after the virus began to spread in the United States, a classmate announced, "Everyone knows that the Chinese are disgusting. " She said "it felt like a stab in the chest."
But things are changing. With outbreaks in Europe and the USA. USA While China is declining, the West is now the object of fear and suspicion among Asians, our correspondents write.
"We return because we believe that returning to China is safer than staying in New York," said Farrah Lyu, 24, a recent college graduate who flew home in eastern China this month.
A The new project by our graphic editors looks at which countries have succeeded in slowing down the spread of the virus, known as "flattening the curve."
Hot spots
-
More people have died in Italy (3,405) than in China (3,245). The cemeteries in Bergamo, in northern Italy, are so overwhelmed that the army was called to transport bodies to other places to be cremated.
-
In northwest SyriaDoctors believe the virus has been spreading undetected through IDP camps for weeks, a situation made worse by lack of evidence and a slow international response.
-
The entire state legislature in Georgia They told him to quarantine after a senator tested positive.
-
Minnesota Y Vermont It will classify grocery store employees as emergency workers because their work is essential to the well-being of everyone else, reports CNN Business.
-
The governor of Pennsylvania ordered all non-life-sustaining companies to close their physical locations starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. Restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery.
-
The coronavirus mortality rate in WuhanThe Chinese city where the outbreak began was 1.4 percent, much lower than previous estimates of 2.0 to 3.4 percent, but still 14 times more deadly than flu in the US. USA
What you can do
What should you do with your babysitter? Anyone who enters your home is a potential germ carrier, so don't be afraid to ask them to wash their hands, and remember that they are probably worried right now too.
How to clean your home for coronavirus: It only takes a few minutes, but cleaning high-traffic surfaces once a day can make a big difference.
How can we unite? Some people are finding ingenious ways to help, from delivering groceries to the doorstep of the confines at home to buying gift certificates from struggling restaurants.
A financial aid center: Has your income dropped or disappeared entirely? We have created a guide to connect you with the basic information you will need.
What else are we following?
-
"Alarmist is not a word that someone has used to describe me before,quot; a pediatric surgery buddy in New York writes on our Opinion pages. But this is different: "We are experiencing a global public health crisis that is advancing at a speed and scale never seen by living generations."
-
Initial jobless claims jumped by 70,000 last week, the biggest jump since the 2008 financial crisis. But experts say we haven't seen anything yet – next week's report is likely to be stratospheric.
-
With schools closed across the country, zoos and aquariums are trying to fill the void of children's activities with "home safaris,quot;, virtual tours, and webcams.
-
Jennie Weiner is an associate professor of educational leadership. But even for her, the idea of homeschooling her third-grade twins is a daunting task. "The agenda is to survive and watch too much television," he writes. "We are eating cookies and carbohydrates and we hope for the best."
-
A poignant photo essay captures the economic impact on New York City, contrasting frenetic storage in grocery stores with unsettling silence everywhere.
-
Divorce rates skyrocketed in parts of China after movement restrictions were lifted. But quarantine doesn't mean bad news for couples, reports The New Yorker.
-
Netflix will reduce the video quality of its service in Europe over the next 30 days to reduce tension on the Internet, reports the BBC.
-
Distilleries across the country are using their prowess to produce alcohol to produce hand sanitizer, and in many cases distributing it for free.
