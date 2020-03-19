Coronavirus in Minnesota: North Minneapolis Church works overtime to keep people fed, children watched – Up News Info

Whether you are really sick or not, COVID-19 is affecting everyone. A church in northern Minneapolis is taking an additional hard hit as they work twice as long to serve their needy neighbors.

Lutheran Gethsemane is a neighborhood mission church. They run an affordable daycare and an active food rack that is more active than ever.

"We have doubled the number of people who come to use the food rack," said the Rev. Jeff Nehrbass. "We had 120 people in our basement on Monday. We usually have between 50 and 60 ".

Thanks to COVID-19, there is a surge of food. As they work to stock the shelves, they need donations of money and food, and they need more volunteers.

"People who are willing to help, come and volunteer, risk a little bit of what's going on to help those in need," said Nehrbass.

He says there is also a need for childcare, which means that the childcare staff still cares for the children.

“They fear that they will do their part, keep our community working, it will cost them or their families. So now they are deeply scared, "said Nerhbass.

He says it is an unforeseen situation that this historic church has never seen before.

"Greater need, less capacity, people who are afraid to provide services legitimately, for their own families," said Nehrbass.

If you want to help give money to the food shelf or volunteer, click here.