Coronavirus in Minnesota: Neighborhood Launches Surprise Neighborhood Distant Social Parade ’Girl's 12th Birthday Parade – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With parties and gatherings on hold, people get creative with how they celebrate milestones and birthdays.

Emily Hendrickson turned 12 on Thursday and was feeling a little depressed, but that didn't last long thanks to her neighborhood.

"We were going to do a day of shopping at MOA, a great family dinner, we've closed all that while the world has closed it too," said Alexa, Emily's mother.

Turning 12 in the midst of a quarantine, and on a rainy day, she was giving Emily the sadness of birthday. That was until there was a honk, then an ovation, and then an entire caravan of his friends and neighbors paraded in front of his house, ready to hold a social celebration from a distance.

"We just didn't want something amazing not to happen for her birthday," said neighbor Heidi Segedy. "Emily is DHH, or deaf and hard of hearing, and she just had cochlear implants a couple of years ago."

That meant a lot of pom poms and signs. There was no error in this message.

"This is a way to show support even if we are quarantined in our homes," said neighbor Tia Cameron.

The parades even circled the block over and over again. In this neighborhood, the new normal was a welcome sight.

"We have an amazing town," said Alexa. "We couldn't ask for anything more especially, at times like this."

Emily didn't know about the birthday car parade until just a few minutes before her friends and neighbors showed up.

"It was very incredible because this does not usually happen," said Emily. "I really liked it. I felt so loved."