Coronavirus in Minnesota: Free virtual trainings offered after gym closings – Up News Info

Gov. Tim Walz issued another executive order Wednesday to clarify which businesses should close, and the order now includes gyms and exercise studios.

In order to stay connected to their clients, possibly gain new clients, and keep fitness instructors employed, various gyms and training studios began offering virtual classes on Instagram, Facebook, and Zoom.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

%MINIFYHTML082f7271efa4ba73a10c45c3e667449c11% %MINIFYHTML082f7271efa4ba73a10c45c3e667449c12%

Makenna Pechumer took a bar class from her home this week in quarantine.

"I loved having a bit of normalcy in my routine," said Pechumer.

She is a regular at Barre3 on Edina, which offers free classes on Instagram Live, so the classes are in real time.

READ MORE: President Trump, Representative Omar in unison on the need to give Americans money

"I loved being able to see who was joining the job," said Pechumer.

Lucy Gardiner, one of the owners of Barre3, teaches that class from her home. She is sharing what is normally a free $ 24 class for anyone who wants to join in while quarantined at home.

"It would be wrong to exclude these live classes from anyone and everyone who wants to join them," said Gardiner.

READ MORE: Grocery stores looking for more workers

Once Barre3 is posted to Instagram, the class stays posted on their Instagram page for 24 hours, so people can take the class at the time that works best for them.

Although the studios are closed, instructors like Noa Leigh Myers-Beck of Pure Barre Twin Cities still receive a salary to teach these virtual classes.

"This is my full-time job, so it's huge for me to be able to have an income during all of this," Myers-Beck said.

Twin Cities Planet Fitness franchises also offer home workouts Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on their Facebook page.

Children are also active and up-to-date in their extracurricular activities. Instructor Laura Van Riper at Dance Art Center in Chanhassen is training her children through Instagram by guiding them through classes to keep them dancing and safe at home.

READ MORE: Answer your questions about non-stop invoices, responsibilities and deadlines