Coronavirus in Minnesota: Accumulation of 1,700 tests leads Governor Walz to ask Pence for help – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML23aa8206c39e0e07d185ffc46119004611% %MINIFYHTML23aa8206c39e0e07d185ffc46119004612%

– Minnesota's COVID-19 testing shortage is so severe that 1,700 samples are now frozen, awaiting results.

Governor Tim Walz calls it troubling and is asking for federal aid.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Walz emphasized that testing remains a weak point in the fight against the pandemic, both across the country and here in Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTML23aa8206c39e0e07d185ffc46119004613% %MINIFYHTML23aa8206c39e0e07d185ffc46119004614%

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

%MINIFYHTML23aa8206c39e0e07d185ffc46119004615% %MINIFYHTML23aa8206c39e0e07d185ffc46119004616%

"South Korea has performed 274,000 tests. Italy has conducted 134,000 tests. (The United States has done) 25,000. We have done less than Greece, a country of 11 million," Walz said.

He says he has personally called Vice President Mike Pence about the state shortage.

"We have had to freeze 1,700 samples. We cannot test them," Walz said. “Those are people who needed to be tested. The assumption is that (they) need proof for a reason because the criteria are quite high … we don't have it yet, "Walz said.

READ MORE: Answer your questions about non-stop invoices, responsibilities and deadlines

The state handled 2,100 unemployment claims last week. In the first part of this week, they have driven 50,000.

While the governor sometimes expressed frustration at the federal government's response, he praised Minnesota's overall response and said it is up to each person to follow the recommendations for staying home and maintaining social distancing.

READ MORE: President Trump, Representative Omar in unison on the need to give Americans money