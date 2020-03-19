Coronavirus: how the rugby league is coping with the impact | Rugby League News





The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact at all levels of the rugby league

Like almost any other sport in the UK, the rugby league faces uncertain times during the coronavirus outbreak.

This week, the Super League and RFL made the decision to suspend the season at all levels until at least April 3, although in Australia the NRL decided to continue playing behind closed doors.

Here, we take a look at the effects of the shutdown, and how clubs, governing bodies, and competition organizers are working to mitigate concerns that have arisen …

Super League clubs prepare for financial success

In addition to keeping their players and staff safe, one of the main concerns of Super League clubs is the financial impact of a prolonged closure.

As with other sports, they depend on game day revenue through ticket sales, corporate hospitality, and sponsorship, not to mention retail, food, and beverage sales.

While playing behind closed doors will alleviate the backlog of numerous delays, it does not solve the problem of declining revenue, as Salford Red Devils Chief Executive Ian Blease explained.

"We as a club are concerned about the lack of income," said Blease. Sky Sports News. "That depends on working with our partners and our broadcasters to see what we can do about it.

Salford Chief Executive Ian Blease does not believe that playing behind closed doors will ease the financial burden on the clubs.

"(Playing behind closed doors) is not off the table, but I think it would be very difficult for the club to survive if we did."

However, it's not just the income from a losing day that will affect the club's income, and many use their home for things like conferences and concerts outside of home games.

Hull Kingston Rovers will host three concerts this year, which are projected to award them at least £ 250,000 if they continue, and President Neil Hudgell expects most Super League clubs to face a deficit of around £ 1m this year.

"Whether you play bad and make 7,000 or play good and make 9,000, you are making an income," said Hudgell. "If you are not playing, you get zero income.

I guess most clubs will have at least a million pound hole at the end of the season Helmet President KR Neil Hudgell

"As a direct illustration of that, we will lose a cash flow of up to £ 150,000 for not playing Hull FC on Good Friday. That is just one example in itself. Each club has unique circumstances."

"I guess most clubs will have at least a million pound hole at the end of the season."

"Regardless of the costs we can cut, they are only going to scratch the surface of what that hole will be left."

& # 39; This could be catastrophic for several clubs & # 39;

Any loss of revenue caused by a prolonged suspension from the season is likely to be even more felt by clubs in the Championship and League One, where budgets are particularly tight.

League One clubs are ready to feel the pinch of not having regular games at home

Steve Neale, president of League One Barrow Raiders club, believes that the free weeks during the season and the player contracts running from December to November mean they could overcome the unemployment beyond April and the current campaign that is being spreading.

However, he acknowledges that sponsors and supporters will also feel the pressure due to the interruption of their livelihoods, which in turn will have a negative effect on the clubs.

"It is not an exaggeration that this can be catastrophic for various clubs, including ourselves," Neale wrote in his weekly column for Barrow & # 39; s. The mail Newspaper.

"The secondary impact for the club would be through sponsorship, the lack of events and the use of the bar and our community program.

"There may be some government help in terms of interest-free loans, but this could leave us in debt for years. Inevitably, players and staff will be affected as our disposable income declines."

Any prolonged suspension of matches or the extension of the season beyond the Super League Grand Final on October 10 will also affect RFL plans, with the Challenge Cup final at Wembley scheduled for July 18 and England having a series of three tests against Australia in a row in the fall.

However, the executive director of the governing body, Ralph Rimmer, has promised that they will support all the clubs to find a way.

"Everyone is under a certain stress, but it wouldn't make us different from any other sport, not even any other business in this country right now," Rimmer said. Sky Sports News.

We have proven over the past 125 years that we are a tough sport, we stick together in times of trouble and I am sure we will now. RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer

"We are here to help clubs navigate these waters, the government understands our position and importance to the communities in which we work and support, and we will find ways to overcome it."

"We have shown over the past 125 years that we are a tough sport, we stick together in times of trouble and I am confident that we will do so now."

World Cup preparations affected

The start of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is about 20 months away, but the coronavirus outbreak is still disrupting tournament planning.

The tournament's legacy schedule has slowed, while conversations with business sponsors, travel arrangements, and recruitment are also affected. The date of the tickets for sale will also be set from July.

Legacy program of the Rugby League World Cup has been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus

Jon Dutton, the tournament's executive director, also maintains regular contact with colleagues in other sports, including coordination with the Football Association after this year's European Championship is postponed and the effects on the women's 2021 Euro in England.

"We have formed a very good relationship with the FA around existing plans for next year's European Championship and the European Women's Championship," said Dutton. Sky Sports.

"Everything in the domestic game has an impact on the international game, so it will take time for the real impact to filter, but these are really uncertain times. People want certainty in their daily life, but also to plan ahead."

Dutton is still confident that the tournament will be carried out on time, and he has reason to be optimistic that it will be a success both off the field and on the field.

We have some ambitious goals in terms of ticketing and attracting a new audience, and we hope that none of that changes. RLWC2021 CEO Jon Dutton

"Without a doubt, as we get through this, people will want things to expect," Dutton said. "Sport is such an important part of people's lives and the main events are what unite the community.

"We hope that does not change, that the World Cup in 2021 is something that all fans of the rugby league can expect and also all fans of sports."

"We have some ambitious goals in terms of ticketing and attracting a new audience, and we hope that none of that changes."