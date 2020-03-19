Coronavirus halts street protests, but climate activists have a plan

Friday for the Future called the preliminary online protests last week a success. Activists posted from bedrooms, gardens, and balconies overlooking empty streets. Families united. In a video posted on TikTok, a father shoved his daughter into bed, leaving her alone with a weather monster in her closet.

However, some experts said reaching out to world leaders and the general public would be more difficult now that the pandemic closes large parts of public life.

"What you will end up doing is amplify within an echo chamber, which is really different from what the movement wants," said Dana Fisher, a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland, whose research focuses on activism. Twitter hashtags, like #ClimateStrikeOnline Y #DigitalClimateStrikeThey are much less visible than the large crowds on the streets, he said.

Still, Dr. Fisher noted, the youth leading the climate protests are very effective in using social media to build their movement.

That was echoed by Ms O & # 39; Connor, the Irish activist, who said she had noticed new faces in online protest messages she hadn't seen at her group's weekly meetings in Cork. He said Friday for the Future organizers were adaptable and prepared to adjust the strategy as necessary. "Criss-cross crises will be a feature of our time," said O & # 39; Connor. "We cannot let one stop the action on the other."

Palmer said he expected public protests to resume before the United Nations conference in November. Otherwise, he said, abiding by the advice to stay off the streets for the good of older people, for whom exposure to the coronavirus is especially dangerous, would still come first.

"And this is how we want the older generation to feel towards the young," Palmer said. "We want them to make the effort to save the planet in the same way."

